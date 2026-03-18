A social media account shared a video of an open-plan, container home with gorgeous fittings, sold at a reasonable price

The clip shared on TikTok on 3 March 2026, showing the home outside before moving inside, sparked joy from the online community

Social media users were impressed by its beauty, with many showing an interest and asking if it could be shipped to their countries

A 20ft container home wowed many social media users with its beauty. Image: Morsa Images

Source: Getty Images

A local account showcased a well-presented container house that was fully fitted with the necessities for anyone ready to move in.

The video was shared on TikTok by @urbanboxliving, where it garnered massive views, with commenters approving the home as a possible solution for Mzansi's housing problem.

The clip starts by showing the exterior of the 20 ft container, which is fully fitted with an air conditioning system, and its outdoor unit showing aluminium windows.

The container home tour

Inside, TikTok account @urbanboxliving reveals a beautiful interior with white painted walls and a ceiling. The floor looks aesthetically pleasing, featuring wood-effect tiles. When the person moves to the other side of the narrow container, they reveal a small kitchen area that has a sink, a cupboard and a stove. Next to the kitchen is a sliding door that leads to a fully fitted toilet that has a sink, shower and even clothing shelves.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the container home

The clip went viral, gaining 830K views and hundreds of comments from social media users who loved the container home. Many viewers were particularly impressed by the interior of the home, especially seeing that it was fitted with a toilet. Some noted that the R23K amount was more fitting for the container than the other posts they saw online, revealing much lower prices. Others complimented its beauty, but worried about the storm season, wondering if it wouldn't ruin everything. One viewer asked if they would need the municipality's approval to be in a residential council area.

The container home video left viewers unable to hide their excitement. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @Chow Meng said:

"I'm just wondering, is the interior included in the price?

User @MilkyDairy II 🇿🇦 shared:

"The price makes a whole lot of sense, not the ones who say R4,500."

User @chezzo23 added:

"My thing is, if I buy it, where am I going to put it? I need land first."

User @🇿🇦Uppity_African♡🇿🇦 commented:

"Hi, may you please design payment plans for us and explain what is within those amounts. For example, explain whether R23k is for a one-bedroom, a combined kitchen and living area, plus 1 bathroom. Wa bona (you see)."

User @xo asked:

"Does this need municipality approval to reside in a residential council area?"

User @Sparkle.Z said:

"Extremely beautiful place, but one bad storm could ruin everything 🤧."

3 Briefly News articles about homes

A content creator shared a video of a single-storey shack that was transformed into a gorgeous double-storey mansion, impressing many social media users.

A young woman showcased her gorgeous one-room container home, revealing a modern apartment that would fit perfectly in an affluent high-end suburb.

A 26-year-old grandchild surprised her grandmother with a massive home makeover, including new furniture, leaving her in tears.

Source: Briefly News