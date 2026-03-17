“Jet Is Really Doing Great Things”: Woman Shares Trench Coats Plug Costing Less Than R500, SA Wowed
- A local woman visited her Jet store and showed off some of their winter coat stock, impressing the online community
- The post shared on TikTok showed the creator filming the items while on the racks and trying them on to show how they sit on a person
- Social media users loved each item she showcased, with many promising to buy their favourites from the lot
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A fashion-forward content creator from Cape Town earned herself compliments after sharing a winter coat haul from Jet stores, priced at an affordable rate.
The video was shared on TikTok by @jesseparenzee on 13 March 2026, where it gained many comments from fashion lovers who were excited to see the gorgeous haul.
The first item the creator showed was a warm, thick black coat valued at R599, the only item priced above R500. After trying it on, she followed with a series of different colour trench coats, which included a cream, beige, army green and a black one still in hangers. The creator, TikTok user @jesseparenzee, also tried on the beige coat, which was loved by many viewers. All the different colour trench coats were priced at R469.
A guide to styling women’s trench coats
The trench coat is a timeless wardrobe essential that offers both elegance and versatility for various occasions. For a professional look, a classic beige or camel trench paired with tailored trousers or a pencil skirt creates a sophisticated silhouette. If you prefer a more relaxed aesthetic, an oversized or brightly coloured trench can be styled with denim jeans and trainers. Beyond its traditional use as rainwear, the trench coat serves as a perfect layering piece for transitional weather. Source: Sumissura
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Watch the TikTok video below:
SA loves the trendy coats
The clip gained traction, with many viewers flooding the comments section in praise of the Jet Stores' winter wear. Many viewers thanked the content creator and noted they would be visiting their nearest stores to buy the trench coats soon. Some picked favourites, with the majority of social media users preferring the black coat more. One user noted that the retail store was doing amazing things lately, clearly impressed by what they have to offer.
User @ Bubu said:
"The black coat is the one."
User @Kirstenjaney shared:
"Thanks for the plug. I’m going to need these for winter 😮💨."
User @taazmeen added:
"Jet is really doing great things."
User @Naseerah Behardien commented:
"Love me a good trench coat 😍."
User @Sas shared:
"Love the beige trench coat on you 😍."
User @tshiamoyaone commented:
"Black coat, I will definitely buy it
3 Briefly News articles about plugs
- A local woman showcased a selection of homeware items from Jet, such as plates, trays, wall art, vases, and more, with prices starting at R89.99, impressing many social media users.
- A fashion-forward content creator impressed social media users after showcasing a variety of trendy footwear available at Woolworths, which ranged from high heels to flats.
- A university student plugged others with four completely free, high-quality study websites designed to help all students succeed academically
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za