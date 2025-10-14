A university student shared a video presenting four completely free, high-quality study websites designed to help all students succeed academically

The highly informative clip was shared on the video-streaming platform TikTok, attracting praise for promoting free education

Social media users were grateful for the valuable 'plug,' with many thanking him for his efforts to make essential study resources accessible

A varsity student shared four websites that others could access for free study materials. Image: @timstudyfetch

Source: TikTok

A university student’s passion for accessible education resonated across social media after he provided a master list of essential, cost-free academic

The informative video, shared on TikTok by @timstudyfetch, was met with positivity and encouragement from viewers who thanked him.

The student, TikTok user @timstudyfetch, started his video by expressing his firm belief that education should be free and accessible to all. He argued that students should not have to spend thousands of rands just to access necessary study materials. To support this vision, he presented four websites that he says are completely free and highly effective.

The student shares four free study websites

The first tool he mentioned was Live Lecture from Study Fetch. He emphasised that this feature is entirely free, even without a Study Fetch subscription. The site’s key function is to record live lectures and convert them into study notes that students can review later, a feature that he noted is often charged for on other platforms. The second free resource he highlighted was Google Scholar, expressing puzzlement as to why more people are not utilising this simple yet powerful tool for searching and accessing academic articles.

He then recommended Libgen.ac, which he described as a treasure trove of free textbooks that 'has everything.' He cautioned, however, that students should definitely use an Ad Blocker due to the site's high number of pop-ups. His final recommendation was Studocu.com, a platform containing numerous past papers for practice. He provided a smart hack for accessing this resource for free: users can gain full access simply by uploading their own study notes.

The student's free study websites was highly appreciated by many social media users. Image: @timstudyfetch

Source: TikTok

SA loves the study websites plug

The clip gained many views and comments from social media users who were grateful. Many praised the student for his efforts to help others, affectionately calling him a 'darling' for his kindness. Some thanked him, confirming that they were already utilising some of the apps he mentioned. Others tagged their friends who could benefit from the information.

User @fionabangay🇿🇦 shared:

"You are a great young man helping others who are tech savvy 😎."

User @kloudymobile commented:

"I’m using this, thank you."

User @Sonya Van Wyk said:

"You're a darling!"

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about studies

A young man who scored straight A's in matric shared a detailed breakdown of his unique and effective study methods, impressing many social media users.

A young man who scored over 90% in Grade 12 mathematics shared the effective study method he used to achieve his high marks, leaving social media users grateful.

A local tutor shared his top three apps that high school learners should use to improve their grades and achieve outstanding marks.

Source: Briefly News