A man was filmed in the early hours of the morning shouting a woman named Kamogelo's name outside a student residence in Pretoria, sparking amusement across social media

The entertaining clip was shared on the video-streaming platform TikTok, instantly attracting massive views and comments from a wide audience.

Social media users were mused by the public display, joking that the man was clearly 'chalant' and likely coming straight from the groove

A man was filmed calling out a woman's name around 4 AM in Pretoria. Image: @cozyy_ww

Source: TikTok

A hilarious video capturing a dramatic early-morning plea outside a student accommodation in Hartfield, Pretoria, left social media users thoroughly entertained.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @cozyy_ww, garnered massive views, likes, and comments from viewers who were amused by the speculations and teased the guy for not getting his way.

The video was filmed around 4 AM from an opposing building by TikTok user @cozyy_ww, focusing on a man standing outside Hartfield Studios, a student accommodation in Pretoria. Unable to get past the security gate, the man resorted to shouting Kamogelo's name continuously, looking up at the tall building in hopes of getting her attention.

The man is filmed calling out for Kamo

The man's voice, which some commenters noted sounded like he had come directly from the 'groove' (a party), was loud and persistent, reflecting his desperation to see Kamo. After shouting for a significant amount of time, he began walking toward an outside parking space. He, however, maintained his resolve; he soon stopped, turned back, and loudly called Kamo's name one last time before finally leaving. The entire scene, unfolding in the early hours of the morning, captured a raw and dramatic moment of frustration and love.

The clip entertained many viewers who teased the man's actions. Image: @cozyy_ww

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to the dramatic call

Social media users were greatly entertained and flooded the comments section, sharing their amusement. Many users joked about the emotional state of the man. They concluded that his public display confirmed that he was 'chalant,' in contrast to those who pretend to be nonchalant about their feelings.

Some women jokingly said that Kamogelo would be a speaker at the Women's Conference, a humorous nod to the idea that she held the power in that relationship. Others noted how embarrassing love can be, speculating about how bad the man must have felt after realising his actions were filmed and witnessed by many students.

User @Florentiä Zwane asked:

Did he really think that Kamogelo was going to come out though 😂?

User @Mohau advised:

"Guys, leave women alone, please 🙏. Yes, we love them, but, hayi 😭 it's okay."

User @village Commissioner shared:

"Being in love can be so embarrassing."

User @MissK said:

"@Itumeleng03 🤣, girls are winning."

User @●🇿🇦 added:

"No matter how much I love or loved you, I'll never do this to myself 😏."

User @RainQn💧🇿🇦 commented:

"I know that Kamo ke le 2k (is the year 2000 gang) because they are fixing the world. We failed as the '90s babies, but the 2K are winning 😆."

User @SesiiMakoya joked:

"Kamo is the main speaker at the Women's Conference in December 😂."

Watch the TikTok video below:

