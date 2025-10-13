Dr Celiwe Ndaba, who recently lost her previous car in an accident, shared a video celebrating the purchase of her brand-new Jetour SUV, valued at nearly R500,000

The inspiring clip was shared on her social media, attracting massive views and an outpouring of congratulations from a delighted online community

Many viewers celebrated her personal triumph, declaring that the new car was the start of bigger blessings after her past marital and financial struggles

Dr Celiwe's video, celebrating a new chapter in her life after spoiling herself, captivated social media users, turning her new car into a powerful symbol of resilience.

The clip, shared by the always-bubbly Dr Celiwe Ndaba on her Facebook account, was met with widespread joy and admiration from social media users who celebrated her achievement

The video, filmed and shared on Dr Celiwe's Facebook account as she exited the dealership, captures the joyful moment with her gorgeous Jetour SUV, a vehicle worth nearly R500,000. This purchase marks a significant milestone following a difficult period that included alleged abuse from her soon-to-be ex-husband and a recent car accident that rendered her previous Kia a write-off.

Dr Celiwe spoils herself with a sleek Jetour

The doctor, known for her vibrant personality, excitedly captioned her post, sharing that God was starting to show off in her life. She revealed the car's beautiful name, 'Khazimla,' a powerful isiXhosa word meaning 'shining glory.' To cement her message of triumph over hardship, she quoted the scripture Isaiah 61:3, which speaks of receiving "Glory in the place of Ashes." The powerful imagery of the new, shining vehicle contrasted with the difficulties she overcame, creating a compelling narrative of perseverance.

SA celebrates Dr Celiwe's new car

The clip went viral, attracting massive views and comments from social media users, all thrilled to hear the good news. Many viewers showered the mother of three with compliments, congratulating her on her massive achievement and her resilience.

They acknowledged that Dr Celiwe deserved the spoils, noting that the new car was merely the beginning of bigger, better things coming her way. Others complimented the car's sleek beauty and offered prayers, wishing protection and blessings over her life to ward off accidents and setbacks.

User @Nomzamo Zamoe Mfenqa shared:

"Look at God."

User @Tamara KaBukani Zungula commented:

"You truly deserve this blessing. Congratulations!"

User @Nini Tshakakazi Nhlapho added:

"Oh man! She is beautiful."

User @Nomazwi Sqoma said:

"Glory to God for this amazing blessing."

User @Ndamu Mia Wavhudi NaWarine shared:

"You deserve everything wonderful."

User @Nomusa Dlomo added:

"We pray against the spirit of accidents upon your life and setbacks that come with cars that are beyond repair."

User @Bona Bona commented:

"What a beautiful car, doctor. I'm happy for you, congratulations."

Watch the Facebook video below:

3 Briefly News articles about cars

A man shared a humorous video boasting about the extreme fuel efficiency of his Bajaj Qute, claiming that a full tank costs him R300, and stunning viewers.

A new driver shared a video of herself missing an off-ramp on the N1 highway because she was scared to change lanes, and ended up in another city.

A one-year-old toddler pulled up in his white mini Mercedes-Benz on a public road, followed by his parents, who navigated his car in their own car.

Source: Briefly News