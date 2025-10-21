A young woman's incredible transformation has inspired many people on social media after she shared her journey online

Her before-and-after clips have left the online community in awe, with South Africans praising her hard work and dedication

The lady's story has motivated others to pursue their own fitness goals, with many taking to the comment section to offer words of encouragement and admiration

A young woman has inspired Mzansi after sharing her incredible weight loss journey on social media.

A South African woman wowed Mzansi as she flexed her impressive weight loss journey. Image: @leratobeautytladi

Source: TikTok

In the viral video, she proudly showcased her before-and-after transformation, leaving many people in awe of her hard work and dedication.

The clip that she shared on TikTok under the handle @leratobeautytladi began with a video of herself before her fitness journey, where @leratobeautytladi appeared heavier and less confident.

The video then transitions to a recent clip of her looking noticeably slimmer, healthier, and full of energy. Her confidence shone through as she smiled and posed, clearly proud of how far she has come.

In her caption, @leratobeautytladi expressed how she decided to give weight loss one last try, and it clearly paid off. Just like every journey, it's never easy, and the social media user @leratobeautytladi expressed that it was worth every bit of effort.

She also revealed in the comments section that she lost 50.5kg over the last year and nine months.

The online community quickly flooded the comments section with words of encouragement and admiration as her story touched many people to pursue their own fitness journey, with one person saying the following in the comments:

"I'm going to take this as my sign. I'm seeing this video for the 2nd time today on my fyp. You did very well mama."

The TikTok user @leratobeautytladi's post went viral since it was published on 20 October, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments and Mzansi peeps couldn’t help but cheer her on for embracing her journey with pride and grace.

A South African woman posed in a TikTok video as she flaunted her new body. Image: @leratobeautytladi

Source: TikTok

SA applauds the woman's fitness journey

People on the internet took to the comments section to rave over the young woman's new body, while some asked for tips, saying:

K said:

"Omg, you look so good."

Senah Nandah added:

"You look good🔥🔥🔥 the glow😍😍😍."

Nondumiso Mthombeni replied:

"Oh, girl, you look stunning."

T.M stated:

"You look so younger and good."

The Black Swan wrote:

"Are you sure you didn't swap with someone else? because wow 🥰😍."

MeZZaLuNa commented:

"That's the body I want!"

Polly M simply said:

"Oh, mama 💐🥰 You are so pretty. Well done 👏."

Karabo Masepe raved over the woman, saying:

"You look great 🥰."

Watch the video below:

SA women share inspiring weight loss journeys

