"The Body I Want": Woman Flexes Inspiring Weight Loss Journey, Mzansi Applauds Her Transformation
- A young woman's incredible transformation has inspired many people on social media after she shared her journey online
- Her before-and-after clips have left the online community in awe, with South Africans praising her hard work and dedication
- The lady's story has motivated others to pursue their own fitness goals, with many taking to the comment section to offer words of encouragement and admiration
A young woman has inspired Mzansi after sharing her incredible weight loss journey on social media.
In the viral video, she proudly showcased her before-and-after transformation, leaving many people in awe of her hard work and dedication.
The clip that she shared on TikTok under the handle @leratobeautytladi began with a video of herself before her fitness journey, where @leratobeautytladi appeared heavier and less confident.
The video then transitions to a recent clip of her looking noticeably slimmer, healthier, and full of energy. Her confidence shone through as she smiled and posed, clearly proud of how far she has come.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
In her caption, @leratobeautytladi expressed how she decided to give weight loss one last try, and it clearly paid off. Just like every journey, it's never easy, and the social media user @leratobeautytladi expressed that it was worth every bit of effort.
She also revealed in the comments section that she lost 50.5kg over the last year and nine months.
The online community quickly flooded the comments section with words of encouragement and admiration as her story touched many people to pursue their own fitness journey, with one person saying the following in the comments:
"I'm going to take this as my sign. I'm seeing this video for the 2nd time today on my fyp. You did very well mama."
The TikTok user @leratobeautytladi's post went viral since it was published on 20 October, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments and Mzansi peeps couldn’t help but cheer her on for embracing her journey with pride and grace.
SA applauds the woman's fitness journey
People on the internet took to the comments section to rave over the young woman's new body, while some asked for tips, saying:
K said:
"Omg, you look so good."
Senah Nandah added:
"You look good🔥🔥🔥 the glow😍😍😍."
Nondumiso Mthombeni replied:
"Oh, girl, you look stunning."
T.M stated:
"You look so younger and good."
The Black Swan wrote:
"Are you sure you didn't swap with someone else? because wow 🥰😍."
MeZZaLuNa commented:
"That's the body I want!"
Polly M simply said:
"Oh, mama 💐🥰 You are so pretty. Well done 👏."
Karabo Masepe raved over the woman, saying:
"You look great 🥰."
Watch the video below:
SA women share inspiring weight loss journeys
- Briefly News previously reported that a young lady flaunted her new body, and she looked stunning.
- One young woman posted an inspiring TikTok video showing her weight loss transformation.
- A young woman posted an inspiring video showing her weight loss transformation, which wowed many online users.
- A young South African woman posted an inspiring TikTok video showing her weight loss transformation.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She has over four years of experience as a multimedia journalist. Johana holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za