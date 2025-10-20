A woman's dream of building a home was shattered when she discovered her family had allegedly misused the money she sent from the UK

The lady's family sent her pictures of someone else's property progress, further adding to her emotional pain and sense of betrayal

The viral video sparked a mix of sympathy and anger, with many sharing similar experiences and offering advice on how to avoid such situations

A young woman’s emotional revelation has struck a chord with Mzansi after she shared a video detailing her shocking homecoming experience.

In the clip shared by the woman under the TikTok handle, @nal_nal_ty, wrote a heartbreaking yet powerful caption that reads:

"POV: You migrate to the UK in the 90s and send all your money back home to build a house. When you return to surprise your family, you find nothing but overgrown bushes."

The short video, posted on 9 July 2024, shows @nal_nal_ty's neglected piece of land, surrounded by overgrown bushes and weeds, where her dream home was meant to stand. Her caption paints a vivid picture of betrayal and disappointment, a reality faced by many who have left home to work abroad and send money to loved ones for construction projects.

According to the clip’s context, @nal_nal_ty had been working in the United Kingdom for years, sending money home to build a house for her. However, upon her long-awaited return, @nal_nal_ty was met with the shocking realisation that her hard-earned money had seemingly disappeared, and no house had been built.

She also revealed in the comments that her family had been sending her pictures of the property progress, but later found out that they were of her neighbour's property.

Social media users reacted with a mix of sympathy and anger. Many expressed heartbreak over her situation, while others shared similar stories of being deceived by relatives or friends entrusted with building projects back home.

"Never send anyone money back home, not even your own mother. Keep it and go back with it, then build what you want. Period," one person commented.

The TikTok user's @nal_nal_ty video has since gone viral, serving as a painful reminder to always monitor such projects personally or through verified channels. Her post has left many reflecting on the importance of trust, accountability, and transparency when managing family investments from abroad.

SA reacts to the woman's building project

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts, with many offering advice and others saying:

Mycaal said:

"If the land is legit and available, it's a good start. Get the papers, and excommunicate."

Lady suggested:

"See if you can sue them, speak to a lawyer, hopefully, you still have proof of your remittances and that there was a verbal agreement for how the money should be used."

Psalms21baby added:

"Happens all the time."

MissRodriguez commented:

"You gotta be present when they're building for you. Otherwise, this is what happens."

Mar Yungr expressed:

"Next time, get a lawyer and signed contracts along with a contractor to hold people accountable, so there's likely recourse. sue people."

NewAssignment Assignment commented:

"That must hit really hard, a one part thou leave them to God and time."

Watch the video below:

