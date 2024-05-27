A woman on TikTok shared her humble beginnings as she moved into her new home

The woman, Mamie, moved at her own pace as she started to add furniture little by little, starting with a kitchen cupboard that she was very proud of

Social media gushed at her winnings and the new purchase she added to her home

A Mzansi woman is documenting her moving-in journey on her TikTok handle, @yourgirl_mami0.

A woman on TikTok showed off her humbling beginnings on TikTok as she moved at her own pace. Image: @yourgirl_mammi0

Source: TikTok

The woman was excited as she bought a new kitchen cupboard to store her food.

Humble beginnings

Mamie started from scratch, where she lives without a bed and minimal furniture. She sleeps on a mattress and stores her belongings in recycled bags.

The patient woman centres her TikTok account around her moving-in journey, redecorating and homeware plugs. Before she purchased her new kitchen cupboard, the woman placed a recycled box on top of the bucket to make a stand for her two-burner stove.

Watch the video below:

Home makeover

Her new home is coming together slowly. Mamie’s new purchase fits her kitchen perfectly. The white kitchen cupboard compliments her silver fridge beautifully, and it has lots of room to store all of her dry ingredients.

The internet had so many beautiful things to say about Mamie’s journey. The positive comments keep the woman going and excited to share the journey with Mzansi.

@Brown_eyed39 expressed her joy for Mammie and wished her all the best:

“Ncooo man, I’m so proud of you, sisi. Keep on persevering, one day your home will come together.”

@RoyalRefiloe gave Mamie all of the praise she deserved:

“People like you inspire me so much. I am so proud of you, Mamie.

@Yokanda_Uya pumped Mamie up with kind words:

“You have worked hard, sisi. Congrats. May God give you the strength to fill up your home.”

@Thembi is here for all of the girl power:

“I love how we as women are now just phantaring for ourselves… it’s good to be independent, ladies.”

Miss Independent

Source: Briefly News