A woman was shocked by how suddenly her beautiful silk press faded overnight

The lady, Nomfundo, already has a gorgeous afro but wanted to explore it. She shared that it was her first time getting a silk press.

The lady shared her humbled reaction on TikTok, where her mates roared at her misfortune

A lady shared her very humbling hair experience on TikTok.

A woman got humbled by a hairdo that barely lasted for 24 hours. Image: @mfu.ngwenya

Source: TikTok

Nomfundo, who has a stunning afro, decided to try out a silk press for the first.

New look, new me

Nomfundo tried out a new look for the first. The gorgeous hun got a lightweight silk press that she fell in love with at first sight.

She tossed her bouncy hair around, advertising the shine and texture to her TikTok followers, who admired the new look.

Bye Felicia

Hoping to be the envy of the town with her new look, Nomfundo woke up a totally different woman than when she went to bed. The silk press was very much absent on her head.

Her hair gathered up like how a natural afro would if it weren’t plaited overnight. The shine, silk and bounce left the room as soon as she rested her head on her pillow.

Watch the video below:

Nomfundo’s followers had an endless list of questions for her but as they waited for answers, they camped in the comments section and cracked up at how different the before and after bedtime look.

This is what social media had to say:

Nomfundo started off by saying:

“I can explain myself, I promise.”

@U_Siphesihle_M settled on the idea that her eyes might be deceiving her:

“No way.”

@Samke is having second thoughts about getting her hair done after seeing Nomfundo’s situation:

“ Oh no, I thought I was going to be next.”

@Babalwa_Silwana was finally granted her biggest wish:

“The video I was waiting for as an afro girl.”

@Busi promised to remain silent even on the inside:

“I’m not saying anything even on the inside.”

Big hair, don't care

Briefly news reported on a Nigerian woman who went viral on social media after rocking a strange-looking artificial afro hair in public. In the clip on TikTok, people stared at her in confusion over her ability to carry such big, hair under the hot weather.

Many netizens who watched the video stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the lady's look. In the video, people fastened their gazes on the woman as she proudly walked on the road with her hairstyle.

