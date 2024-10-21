Hilarious Video of Dad Purposely Embarrassing Family at Beach Has SA in Stitches: “Ke Last Born”
- A father left the online community convinced that he was one of the kids in the family after seeing what he jokingly did at the beach to embarrass them
- The daughter shared the video under a popular TikTok trend that asks people to show off their fathers
- Social media users could not contain their amusement in the comment section, asking the hun if she was willing to share her father with them
Nothing beats spending quality time with family; it's even better when dome family members have a great sense of humour.
A hun shared a video of her funny dad pulling a stint he knew would embarrass them, and they filmed it. The lady shared the video on her TikTok account under the user handle @iviwetolk and received many views, likes and comments.
The hilarious beach video taken by the daughter
The video shows the dad full of sand from head to toe. As the mom walks towards him, he repeatedly throws himself on the sand, making his family laugh.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi peeps share their amusement
After watching the video, over 1.3K online community members shared amusement on the lady's feed. Some asked how life was living with a funny dad, while others wished to be adopted by him.
User @brendenbuzajrndlo commented:
"That one video where the kid did not want to go to school 😂😅."
User @Pamela added:
"He is not only your dad shame 😂😂 he is also my dad😂😂😂
User @lulu joked:
"ke last born😂😂."'
User @Tebogo said:
"I'll show him the video every time he tries to be strict 😂♥️😂😂."
User @Fifidoll added:
"😂😂😂I would definitely join him😂😂😂as his daughter just to bore you guys😂😂
User @booboi2melo shared:
"Nahh, we found the winner. This challenge can close now😂😂😂."
