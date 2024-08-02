A fearless father showed that he was not to be messed with when he reacted to a prank

The man's daughter pulled the infamous phone call joke on him and she never expected his response

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing and stanning the fearless gentleman

A brave dad reacted to a hilarious joke. Images: @_lesedi.0/ TikTok, @The Good Brigade/ Getty Images

A fearless father was captured reacting to a prank. The dad's reaction left netizens in stitches.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @_lesedi.0, she pulled the infamous phone call prank on her dad where a man calls and wants to speak to the owner of the phone and ends up threatening the person who answered the call.

Many parents react with fear to the call, but the TikTokker's dad was not to be messed with. He stood toe to toe with the other person, telling him that the owner of the phone - his daughter, was not around.

"My dad is a fear fokol baba 😭🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Dad reacts with bravery to prank

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the dad's reaction to prank

The video raked over 33k likes, with many online users stanning the fearless father for his reaction.

@Thando Yisa was entertained:

"That beanie told me everything I needed to know 😭😂😂😂."

@KeletsoMoeketsi joked:

"You can see by that beanie that this one doesn't take chances 🤣😂."

@Sandiso06Ndisoh applauded:

"Challenge closed🐐🥇🔥🔥🙌🏽."

@mengeza_ wrote:

"Please ask daddy to make a video for us and explain what 'kuthambile' means 😂😂."

@Lebogang Forex Trader's 📉 commented:

"Madala is a type of person who is always prepaid 💀🤧🤣😅."

@Florentiä Zwane ᥫ᭡🧿 laughed:

"Hai shem challenge closed! 😂😂"

@Tsholofelo Goba loved:

"Such a great man🥹❤️."

@T.RAW commended:

"This is the best one😂😂😂."

@summersolstice21_ stanned:

"😭😭🤣I’m afraid the challenge is closed ,cut the cameras!"

@Sga_Ba said:

"Men were born without fear no one can convince me otherwise 😭😭😭."

