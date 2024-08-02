Aliwal North school kids ate, delivered and left no crumbs when they dressed in vintage clothes

The Eastern Cape pupils did not disappoint on their school's vintage day, they acted like they were in the '80s era

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing and stanning the learners for pulling off their looks

Aliwal North learners dressed in vintage clothes. Images: @sethu_gebuza/ TikTok, @Lifgthouse Films

A TikTok video showing school kids rocking vintage clothes has made rounds on social media.

In the clip uploaded by @sethu_gebuza, the pupils are walking around the school's premises in Aliwal North, Eastern Cape dressed in vintage clothes. What was funny, was the fact that they did not just wear vintage clothes, they also acted apart.

The kiddos were wearing doeks, berets, long plitted skirts and hilarious shoes - you know the olden funny styles. Some even posed for the camera like they were in the early 80s. The school kids ate and left no crumbs.

Eastern Cape school kids rock vintage style

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers love the pupils' vintage vibes

The video raked over 46k likes, with many online users laughing and pointing out the favourites from the clip.

@Tank.iisoooo🌼🐝 was entertained:

"The gurl in Navy blue hat ,shirt and magusha she ATE AND LEFT NO CRUMBS😭🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

@Joana🇳🇦 felt envious:

"South Africa 🇿🇦 is such a vibe. Thinking of quitting and move down there."

@Spesh asked:

"Why is school so fun now? 🥺😭"

@Rhulani Shemaiah Rad said:

"Sophiatown vibes🥰🥰🥰."

@Cadoso laughed:

"The floor poses kill me🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@Thuli~kaJamela loved:

"My people never disappoint shem."

@Thato shared:

"My mother is 59yrs old and she dresses like one of the ladies i saw her with white socks on heels😂😂🔥."

@thats.so_chichi stanned:

"Everyone ate their looks up!!🔥🔥🔥"

Eastern Cape educators rock school uniforms

In another story, Briefly News reported about Eastern Cape young teachers who rocked school uniforms.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @missy_cam_m, the teachers are seen standing in front of the learners as they show off how they look in school uniforms. The educators undoubtedly looked beautiful and neat. One could easily mistake them for pupils, that's how stunning and young they looked in the school clothing.

