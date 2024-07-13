Eastern Cape teachers did not come to play when they rocked up at work with school uniform

The educators looked so young to the point where one could easily mistake them for learners

The online community reacted to the video, with many applauding the teachers for looking good in school uniform

Eastern Cape Educators looked stunning in their school uniforms.

Teachers from one of the schools in the Eastern Cape rocked uniforms. The educators looked stunning.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @missy_cam_m, the teachers are seen standing in front of the learners as they show off how they look in school uniforms. The educators undoubtedly looked beautiful and neat.

One could easily mistake them for pupils, that's how stunning and young they looked in the school clothing. @missy_cam_m hyped the teachers in the caption saying they looked like they were from Netflix's Blood&Water Parkhurst High.

"Washaaa ❤️ it's giving Blood&Water Parkhurst High I don't kheee , Stay tuned, there’s more."

Teachers dress in school uniform

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers were impressed by the young-looking teachers

The video garnered over 200k views, with many online users applauding the teachers for looking stunning in school uniform.

@Xamina Maluleka commented:

"Still waiting for the teachers phela."

@Keamo K. said:

"They look younger than the cast of Blood and Water."

@Chez adored:

"Beautiful staff.♥️Young and vibrant. Take your school to greater heights ♥️."

@Tebogo Mabusela stanned:

"Man they look fresh AF ❤️ they really look so good."

@Zamampondo Mgweba was in disbelief:

"Yhoo."

@Del21 was impressed:

"Teachers, never . They looking good ."

@heykidyouwantsomeamasi? asked:

"They look so young, are you sure they aren't students? ❤️"

@Callme_halle_rosa said:

"Maybe the teachers are the friends we made along the way fr they yoooooooung and fine bonke."

