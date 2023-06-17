A TikTok video of Primary School teachers rocking school uniforms was well-received by Mzansi peeps

The educators were commemorating Youth Day and shot a clip pretending to be school students

SA TikTok users were amused by the clip and bantered in the comments about their funny looks

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A video of school teachers celebrating Youth Day went viral. Image: @ms_pfunzo

Source: TikTok

South Africa celebrated Youth Day on June 16, and the internet was flooded with pictures and videos of people wearing school uniforms to honour the youth of 1976.

Joburg teachers commemorate Youth Day on TikTok

One of the hit videos was of educators from Eidleen Primary School in Kempton Park in Johannesburg.

The teachers donned uniforms from different schools and showed their looks on the social networking site.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

They are seen in the video posted by @ms_pfunzo, introducing themselves individually in front of the camera as their young alter egos.

Video of Primary School teachers wearing uniforms goes viral

The footage was seen by more than 80 000 people in one day and got over 3 500 likes.

People said the fun teachers nailed their looks while acting like schoolchildren.

Watch the video below:

SA TikTokkers gush over teachers acting like students

@kim_krys said:

"Blood and Water Season 5. "

@tirisanokekana4 mentioned:

"Ms mphahlele will always be my favourite."

@itzunk_3 commented:

"Your name is beauty because you are beautiful.❤️"

@charismatick3 posted:

"The first prefect is wearing the wrong school uniform."

@tshepmoza stated:

"The home language iphi guys. iAccent yenu guyzini."

@tshawe_mdange said:

"Love you ladies.I am here full of smiles."

@user1billionntonnton commented:

"Bathong I went to Edleen in 1999. I thought I will see bo Van der Westhuizen."

@winky_tshonkiie added:

"Seeing Edleen Primary uniform just brought back some childhood trauma."

South African male teacher and 2 students deliver energetic TikTok dance video: Mzansi hollas with excitement

In another story, Briefly News reported that this male Mzansi teacher has hearts bursting with the way he interacts with his students. Seeing a teacher put so much time and effort into making learning fun and exciting is inspiring.

Dance challenges are becoming more and more common in schools. Teachers, and even principals, are getting involved, and peeps love it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News