A video of a teacher cleaning after her teenage students riled up South Africans on social media

The rowdy high schoolers can be seen in a video walking over the rubbish that the elderly teacher was sweeping

The TikTok went viral, and hundreds of people took to the comment to complain about inconsiderate ama2K's

Footage of a school teacher cleaning a classroom went viral. Image: @lulu.mengz

Source: TikTok

Ama200s are known for being fearless and they often trend for humbling their elders. A TikTok video taken at a High School proved just how ruthless they can be.

TikTok users posts teacher cleaning messy class

The clip posted by @lulu.mengz, shows teenage students mindlessly going about their business while their teacher swept the rubbish they threw on the floor.

Old school citizens were startled by the scene, which they deemed disrespectful. They said the least the kids could have done was help her pick up the papers. Some students didn't even have the decency to wait for her to finish but kept walking past her and over the dirt as she tried to clean.

Video of High School teacher sweeping goes TikTok viral

The footage made waves on the video-sharing app gathering over 184 000 views and 2 000 likes.

Watch the video below:

South Africans drag the insensitive High School students

@wushemhla mentioned:

"Yho ama2000 are seriously living large, imagine teachers of the eighties sweeping classroom?"

@ntombimlambo542 asked:

"Do they have a dustbin in the classroom? Before you start teaching them every time each row must pick up the papers."

@unbeknown09 shared:

"That's me in a private school. Their parents say that they didn't send their children to school to clean but the learners say they are creating jobs."

@badly_bradley95777 stated:

"In my school, we had bins in the corner next to the door and big bins in the passage after every second class."

@tyco699 commented:

"Even their rooms at home look like that."

@cindywatson921 said:

"Everyone in our class would have helped not just walked over the dirt. "

@ndalenhle0 asked:

"Teachers niyabasaba? I'm asking for a friend."

@phumla381 added:

"Remember, once you ask them, they will refuse and tell you what not. If you force them it will be abuse."

Source: Briefly News