A group of matric students enjoying their dance decided to film a Hamba Wena dance challenge, and it is lit

Facebook user Phemelo Ramong shared the lit clip showing the pupils dressed in their best, busting moves

School has certainly gotten a lot more fun than it was years back, and some elders wish their dance was this awesome

A video showing a group of matric students doing the Hamba Wena dance challenge at their matric dance has blown up on social media.

SA matric students recorded a fire Hamba Wena dance challenge clip that people going gaga on social media.

It is matric dance season for some, so social media is blowing up with gorgeous dresses, fly suits, unique entrances, and mass group dance challenges.

Facebook user Phemelo Ramong shared the lit clip of the matrics who did the challenge. Dressed in their best, these ama2ks delivered!

“Midrand High School Matric Dance‼ I'm afraid ma2000 are goated, coz ♀️”

The people of Mzansi marvelled over the ama2ks and their dance challenge

Some people immediately wanted a do-over on school because their matric dance was nowhere near this lit. The youth have changed a lot, and school is definitely one of the things. A girl dressed in a tux had people going gaga.

Take a look at a few of the comments:

Kgomotso Ramokala said:

“Tuxedo girl ”

Yolanda Mtabane II said:

“The girl in the tux ”

Kamo Moumakoa said:

“ I want to go back to school.”

Lebogang Mosebi said:

“I went to high school at the wrong time nase”

Refentse Masekela said:

“Exactly how matric dance should be.”

Nuttinika O'Giggles said:

“They sure had the best time of their lives❣️❣️”

Ama2K rock up to school in anything but school shoes, video: “As for Woolworths, mans is walking expensively”

In related news, Briefly News reported that a TikToker shared a clip of ama2000 doing what they do best, setting jaw-dropping trends.

In their latest absurd antics, school learners pitched up at school dressed in all kinds of hilarious and interesting shoes.

In the clip, one of the schoolboys could be seen rocking a pair of 6-inch heels. Another student had wrapped Woolworth's bags around his ankles as a pair of shoes. And if viewers thought that they had seen enough, one of the learners was wearing boxes for shoes, literally.

Source: Briefly News