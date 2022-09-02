A TikTok user uploaded a video of students walking around school grounds wearing all kinds of footwear

Social media users hysterically laughed at the learners and found the clip to be extremely entertaining

Ama2K had fun showing off their creativity when they rocked with an accessorised uniform item

A TikToker shared a clip of ama2000 doing what they do best, setting jaw-dropping trends.

Ama2K swapped their school shoes for anything but school shoes. Image: urmom_vicky/TokTok

In their latest absurd antics, school learners pitched up at school dressed in all kinds of hilarious and interesting shoes.

In the clip, one of the schoolboys could be seen rocking a pair of 6-inch heels. Another student had wrapped Woolworth's bags around his ankles as a pair of shoes. And if viewers thought that they had seen enough, one of the learners was wearing boxes for shoes, literally.

The anything but school shoes challenge theme was the perfect excuse for the aspiring slay queens to put on their highest heels. One of the girls looked like she wanted the best of both worlds and wore one pair of stilettos and flats on the other foot. She can be seen limping on her way to class.

I mean, at this point, ama2K can just run the country because, wow.

Viewers who saw urmom_vicky's video laughed and said they were entertained by Generation Z's simple ways of having a good time.

Check at Mzansi laughing in reaction to the clip:

Pndee_Zulu commented:

"Ama2K's at it again. You have to love this generation."

Kylie shared:

"It's the box shoes and 2ltr plastic bottles for me."

Kandis said:

"As for Woolworths, mans is walking expensively."

Sbusi_Mbalz wrote;

"High school seems so fun now."

wally_ronaldo reacted:

"Boy in heels"

user6541971759263 reacted

"The boot heel combo."

Tee03 commented:

"Loving these teens having creative clean fun."

jdk asked"

'Why didn't we think of this in our schooling years?"

Thandeka Mapele

"Wow, such creativity."

Goofy ahh king said:

"One of the reasons why im never going to leave SA."

Wheelbarrows and trolleys: No school bag challenge leaves SA laughing out loud

In a similar story, Briefly News reported on ama2000 showed up without carrying the standard backpacks.

Ama-2K are back with another hilarious challenge, and this time it is the “No School Bag Challenge”. Images and videos of Mzansi school learners carrying their belongings in various objects other than your regular backpack are doing the rounds on social media, and Saffas are amused.

Some of the images were shared by the Celebrities Facebook page recently. Learners are seen carrying their books and stationery in wheelbarrows, suitcases, bread bins, large carrier bags, pots, microwaves, and even underwear! The list is endless.

While it is unclear how it came about, the challenge has revealed Generation Z’s creativity and ability to turn anything into a trend.

