South African school learners have taken social media by storm with a new “No School Bag Challenge”

The fun challenge has seen kids carrying various objects such as wheelbarrows and pots to school

Online users have found the strange contest amusing and commended the youngsters on their creative interpretations

Ama-2K are back with another hilarious challenge and this time it is the “No School Bag Challenge”. Images and videos of Mzansi school learners carrying their belongings in various objects other than your regular backpack are doing the rounds on social media and Saffas are amused.

Some of the images were shared by the Celebrities Facebook page recently. Leaners are seen carrying their books and stationery in wheelbarrows, suitcases, bread bins, large carrier bags, pots, microwaves, and even underwear! The list is endless.

While it is not clear how it came about, the challenge has definitely revealed Generation Z’s creativity and ability to turn anything into a trend.

Online users could not help but marvel and laugh at the spectacle. Check out some of their reactions to the post:

Blessing Tshegofatso wrote:

“Oh my word … Very creative bunch of school kids.”

Prue Herling said:

“Honestly our kids needed this clean fun... and a reminder that school can be fun.”

Thulile Ethel Ngwenya commented:

“Such creativity.”

Egy Much Chithu reacted:

“Amazing I just love their energy just imagine the wheelbarrow and the 3 legged pot.”

Thaban Mkhize said:

“This looks funny, some are nice and easy but some took it too far, imagine the toilet seat, microwave, and 3 legged pot.”

Felicia Martin replied:

“I loved everyone of them… so creative guys!!!”

Galeage Mabading asked:

“Where are the Tastic bags and maize meal bags?”

Seipati Phali commented:

“My 17-year-old daughter took a cooler box this morning, she is in matric. I didn't believe her when she told me now I understand.”

Carol Schaper reacted:

“Absolutely love it and shared but have been asked what the point was - raising money for a charity etc? I just think it is fun but maybe there was some reason behind it?”

Mzansi school learners break it down in the classroom

In a similar story, Briefly News previously reported that if there is one thing about Generation Z, it’s that they’re living their best lives! A typical example can be seen in a video circulating the social media streets where learners turned their classroom into a dance floor.

The clip was also shared by popular Twitter personality @kulanicool recently. It shows learners in the classroom cheering on a boy and girl who can be seen dancing and breaking it down to the hit amapiano track Umlando by Toss featuring Lady Du, Sino Msolo, Young Stunna, Slade, Sir Trill.

Judging by the excitement and commotion it is safe to say that it was quite a vibe! Online users reacted to the video which has over 10.8K views with their funny comments.

@VictorMathenu said:

“We going nowhere very slowly.”

