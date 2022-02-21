A social media influencer with a generous heart has once again impressed Mzansi with one of his good deeds

Motivational speaker BI Phakathi is no stranger to helping the less fortunate and his social media account is proof of that but this time, Mzansi can’t believe his generosity

This time he uploaded a video where he gives the money an opportunity to buy whatever they need at a local shop

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

BI Phakathi can be seen buying the homeless essentials in a viral clip. Image: BI Phakathi/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

Entrepreneur and motivational speaker BI Phakathi has taken to Facebook with a video in which he buys groceries for homeless people and Mzansi is blown away by his act of service.

In the four-minute and 15-second video, Phakathi is seen approaching homeless people and asking them what they need. The homeless were astounded and initially confused as they had never been shown such generosity.

Phakathi captioned the viral video which received 10k views and 1.3k comments on social media:

“He Made Everything Free In The Shop for Homeless People.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Saffas were overjoyed that Phakathi embarked on the giving back mission and told him as much.

Lindzi Meaney said:

“I am absolutely blown away at the generosity kindness you don't get this much in the world anymore it's unfortunate and sad it's chasing that high note for fortunate is amazing not to mention it makes me feel good and Worthy even if it's just at that moment in my eyes they're special all the time they're just the same as here.”

Magawa Blessings Lucy reacted:

“Take whatever you need but look what they were picking in shop? If that question finds me in the shop. It could have been two full trolleys thank you Phakati for your generosity.”

Sagwati Mokone Matome added:

“When he said "we not used to such generosity" I wiped.”

Wilna Mccallaghan replied:

“I was so surprised on helping a few people from your goodness and God's bl3ssings. Thank you.”

Nompi Miyi said:

“It breaks my heart to see so many people in need.”

Nombulelo Phiri wrote:

“Wow, so much generosity, kindness, compassion and love. This was so overwhelming, not knowing what to take, how much to take, is he for real, can they take their time or hurry up and grab anything?”

Lois West added:

“I see black and white been a help. Keep up the good work. God bless.”

Mlondi Nxumalo Zwide Mkhatshwa said:

“God may you please bless this guy for his kindness and good heart he has… Keep on helping people you are inspiring.”

Ronel Snyman added:

“You can see some don’t want to take everything for granted. not use to this kind of generosity.”

Paula Mason replied:

“I tear up watching these videos. The receivers never expect such generosity that they're so hesitant to get what they really truly need. So get for today and get for tomorrow I love it.”

Bokang Sefika added:

“Everything you going to touch is going to prosper cos of your giving. Taking care of homeless people.”

Bi Phakathi surprises a whole community with food for Christmas

In other news about BI Phakathi, Briefly News wrote about when he organised a massive Christmas surprise for a rural community near Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The faceless philanthropist bought huge amounts of groceries that had to be transported via truck to the rural community.

One by one, the villagers came to collect a food parcel that would help them through the holidays. The video got a huge amount of attention online 16 000 reactions and almost 3 000 comments.

Source: Briefly News