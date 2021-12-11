BI Phakathi Surprises a Whole Community with Food for Christmas

Bi Phakathi normally helps an individual or a family but this time he has raised the bar considerably

He bought a truckload full of groceries and delivered it to a rural community near Durban

The video got a lot of attention and social media users loved the generous act of kindness

BI Phakathi organised a massive Christmas surprise for a rural community near Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The faceless philanthropist bought huge amounts of groceries that had to be transported via truck to the rural community.

Bi Phakathi is a real-life Santa Claus and he made sure this community had a merry Christmas. Photo credit: BI Phakathi

Source: Facebook

One by one, the villagers came to collect a food parcel that would help them through the holidays. The video got a huge amount of attention online 16 000 reactions and almost 3 000 comments.

Social media users were impressed with the huge donation

Linda Bell:

"You are one amazing man. God Bless You. I watch you help alot of people. Your kindness is always seen. I wish someone was around to give me just a little bit of help. Continue your good work. I will continue to pray for you and me. "

Nadine Celeste Maritz:

"I love watching your videos and 10 out of 10 brings tears to my eyes... I know the pain of struggling. And seeing people smile by just having a little bit of the burden lifted off their shoulders is absolutely amazing. God bless you, Sir."

Mboh Christine:

"May the blessings from God pour onto you like heavy rain. May you never lack anything and I pray for your good health. May you always be safe. Thank you so much for all you do "

Tshegofätso Peter:

"Very powerful I even had ghost bumps joy and happiness for all the days of your life will follow and your household. You have done it again for me you deserve all nations rewards as an honour from the president."

Source: Briefly.co.za