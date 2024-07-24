Two of the suspects who appeared before the court for the Thabop Bester prison escape lost their council

Bester, Nandipha Magudumana and other accused appeared in Bloemfontein, where their case was postponed

South Africans regarded the withdrawal with suspicion, and some complained that the case was dragging

BLOEMFONTEIN, FREE STATE—Two of the people charged with allegedly assisting Thabo Bester's escape were set back in their cases.

Lawyer for 2 accused withdraws

According to eNCA, Kagisho Moruri, who represented two accused, accused numbers three and five, withdrew from representing his clients. The accused, alongside Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester, appeared before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 24 July. They are facing charges, including murder, for assisting Bester to escape from prison. The case was postponed to 31 July.

What you need to know about the Thabo Bester case

Thabo Bester and his girlfriend Nandipha Magudumana were rearrested in Tanzania nine months after escaping from the Mangaung Correctional Services Centre in 2022

Magudumana unsuccessfully tried to apply for bail after she was arrested

Thabo Bester recently represented himself and asked for the death sentence after complaining of prison life's hardships

South Africans have mixed feelings

South Africans commenting on the case on Facebook had different feelings and views of the case.

Stan Mda said:

"People are going to forget this case and the Senzo Meyiwa case."

Dashen Shivambu said:

"So release Bester."

Buti Luca Kekana said:

"This case needs people who attended school without writing what they know on an exam paper."

Thato Nkosi said:

"I have no hope for this trial."

Hloni Molefe said:

"South Africa is a lekker place only if you have cash."

Thabo Bester's mother says life is difficult

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Bester's mother shared how hard life has been for her.

She revealed that since her son escaped prison and was rearrested, she has been an outcast by her community. She had to relocate for her family's safety.

