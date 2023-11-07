Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s bid to have her bail application given the green light was dismissed

Magudumana appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court, where Judge Melissa Jordaan ruled that she was a flight risk and would not be given bail

South Africans told Magudumana that it would be better if she stopped fighting and accepted her fate

Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s appeal to be released on bail has been dismissed. The Bloemfontein High Court found that the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court was right to deny her bail, and her appeal to be released was thrown out. South Africans told Magudumana to rest and stop trying so hard to avoid her punishment.

Judge rules against Magudumana

The acting judge, Melissa Jordaan, pointed out that Magudumana was the central character in Thabo Bester’s escape from Mangaung prison. Magudumana assisted Bester to escape prison, and the pair were caught in Tanzania less than a year after a cat-and-mouse chase between them and law enforcement.

According to SABC News, Jordaan believed that because she was arrested in another country where she did not have her passport, she was a flight risk.

Magudumana's applications dismissed

Jodaan added that the evidence that the state presented was enough to prove that she was a flight risk, despite her lawyer, Machini Motloung, arguing that the judge erred in saying that she wasn't going to come back to the country once she left it. This is not Magudumana's first appeal, as she appealed her arrest earlier this year and it was dismissed. Read @Chriseldalewis’s tweet here.

Netizens encourage her to rest

South Africans who commented on X pointed out that justice has been served. They also encouraged her to accept her fate.

queenMisah said:

“She will rot in jail.”

Cat Mremarked:

“She made her bed. It’s time to lie in it.”

Protected added:

“Rest, nono. Rest.”

Ncibane added:

“She must accept reality and wear the orange jumpsuit.”

Cozmino wrote:

“She’s now living in reality. No more Bonnie and Clyde delusion.”

All is well observed.,

“It was all fun and games when she made a mockery of our judiciary. Now reality is kicking in. Ziyakhala.”

Tebo Mabs exclaimed:

“Reality is starting to sink in. The power of underestimating the law.”

Swelani Lucky laughed.

“Yiz will think the South African Justice system doesn’t work until they come for you.”

