Dr Nandipha Maguduma remains adamant that her arrest and deportation from Tanzania were unlawful

The disgraced doctor wants to be granted permission to appeal the Bloemfontein High Court's ruling on her dismissed bid

South Africans are tired of Madugumana working the court system in hopes of getting freed from jail

Dr Nandipha Magudumana wants to challenge the Bloemfontein High Court's ruling. Image: Frikkie Kapp

Source: Getty Images

BLOEMFONTEIN - Dr Nandipha Maguduma wants to appeal her dismissed court bid ruling at the Supreme Court of Appeal.

This comes after the Bloemfontein High Court threw out her application to declare her deportation from Tanzania illegal.

Maguduma's lawyer filed the notice of application for leave to appeal, and the documents state that there are valid reasons for High Court to grant her request, reported TimesLIVE.

Judge throws out Dr Nandipha's Magudumana's urgent application

The celebrity doctor claims that the South African authorities abducted her when they arrested her in Arusha while heading to the Kenyan border with her partner Thabo Bester.

However, Judge Phillip Loubser ruled on June 5 that Magudumana consented to return to South Africa even though the deportation was a disguised extradition.

SA citizens believe Magudumana is wasting time trying to appeal

Gloria Makoti WA Bachadiba said:

"The sooner she accepts that she has thrown herself into a lion's den is better. She was supposed to use her common sense before she take this stupid decision."

Ke Nna Keneiloe wrote:

"This one makes law interesting. "

MJ Qhali Fusi posted:

"Stop wasting your energy lady, just relax and wait for judgement day."

Melchiade Minani stated:

"Another Busisiwe Mkhwebane."

Collen Skosana mentioned:

"In terms of the law, consent that isn't valid or voluntary is that of children and persons with mental disabilities. By saying she wanted to return home and be with her children constitutes both valid and voluntary consent. I still reiterate that this appeal is a futile exercise."

