Thabo Bester's partner Dr Nandipha Maguduma filed an urgent court application to have her arrest declared unlawful

Maguduma claimed that she was blindfolded during her arrest in Tanzania which she referred to as "abduction"

Madumana was deported back to South Africa with convicted murderer Bester who escaped from prison

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Dr Nandipha Magudumana said she was blindfolded by SA authorities and taken to the airport in Tanzania. Image: @Dr.Nandipha

Source: Twitter

BLOEMFONTEIN - Disgraced doctor Nandipha Magudumana lodged an application to the Bloemfontein High Court on Friday saying her arrest in Tanzania was unlawful.

Maudumana said in the court papers that she was abducted and forcefully blindfolded before she was taken to the airport, reported TimesLIVE.

"Presently I'm illegally detained at the Bizzah Makhate Correctional Centre in Kroonstad by the fifth respondent."

Magudumana says she was unlawfully arrested

The celeb doctor's lawyer Machini Motloung will be arguing the lawfulness of her arrest on Friday in hopes of securing her immediate release from the Kroonstad prison.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

According to News24, Magudumana is accused of aiding and abetting a convicted criminal, Thabo Bester, to escape from prison among other charges.

South Africans scoff at Dr Nandipha Magudumana's court application

Pakisho Selaocoe asked:

"So what does that issue have to do with the heinous crimes she committed?"

Kenneth Molefe stated:

"This one is a good storyteller, she can entertain a lot of kids whose parents are too busy to do the same."

Hector Konzares wrote:

"And so what, a criminal should be treated as such, she demands special treatment."

Linda Ngwenya mentioned:

"She's lucky she even got a private jet to fetch her "our tax money" entitled brat. Nje she must get 15 years. She's a danger to dead people."

Makarina Buthelezi added:

"What you did to the lifeless body of a young man is far worse, please.️"

Legal Experts Weigh In on Dr Nandipha’s “Abduction” Claims, Immigration Lawyer Says She Might Win Her Case

In another story, Briefly News reported that a border control expert and immigration lawyer have weighed in on Dr Nandipha Magudumana's claim that her arrest in Tanzania and subsequent deportation to South Africa were unlawful.

Magudumana was arrested alongside her boyfriend, Thabo Bester, while on the run from South African authorities after escaping from Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News