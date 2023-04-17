South Africans have finally been given a glimpse of disgraced Dr Nandipha Magudumana's face

Magudumana was forced to briefly remove her mask and hood during an appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court

Thabo Bester's accomplice and "customary wife" has been remanded into police custody and can apply for bail on 3 May, 2023

BLOEMFONTEIN - Disgraced celebrity aesthetician Dr Nandipha Magudumana has finally revealed her entire face after the magistrate in the Bloemfontein court forced her to remove her mask and hoodie.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana was forced to reveal her face in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux & @Am_Blujay

Source: Twitter

The reveal South Africans have been waiting for occurred on 17 April when Magudumana, her father and two others appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court for formal bail applications.

Magudumana has been keeping her face shielded from view by sporting a white face mask and a hood drawn tightly around her face since she landed in South Africa on Thursday, 13 April.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana reveals face in short video

In the short video from SABC News, the magistrate can be heard asking Maguguduman to show her face. The disgraced doctor pulled her mask down and her hood back before quickly securing them back on.

Dr Nandipha remanded in custody

While Magudumana's father was granted bail of R10 000 with conditions, Thabo Bester's "customary wife" has been remanded back into police custody.

The State said that Magudumana and her co-accused, former G4S prison warder Senohe Matsoara and former CCTV technician Teboho Lipholo, can apply for bail on 3 and 4 May after their details have been verified, eNCA reports.

South Africans question why Dr Nandupha covered her face again

Below are some comments:

@majanamibia asked:

"Why is she covering her whole face? There are lots of photos of her everywhere in the media."

@Mindlos84 said:

"I don’t see the need for her to continue covering herself after that. She really looks like a victim, and I am anticipating a whole twist in her defence."

@Joy80052354 commented:

"I’m glad, I was worried about how we were gonna be sure it was her. I don’t trust our entire criminal justice system."

@_makho_ZA added:

"She thinks we can’t see her."

