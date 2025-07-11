Amapiano musician MaWhoo has been announced as Spotify Africa's Equal Ambassador for July 2025

The platform recognises African musicians monthly and enhances their global visibility

As the new ambassador, the singer shared some powerful advice to women navigating the challenging music industry

MaWhoo graces the cover of Spotify Africa's Equal Ambassador for July, Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

MaWhoo named Spotify Equal Ambassador

One of South Africa's most recognisable voices in the Amapiano music scene, MaWhoo, was announced as Spotify Africa's Equal Ambassador for July 2025.

Spotify Africa took to X (Twitter) to recognise MaWhoo as their new ambassador, and shine the light on her musical talents. The platform highlights certain African musicians monthly in a bid to enhance their global visibility with their unique, distinctive sounds.

"Our #SpotifyEQUAL Ambassador this month @mawhoo3, on why it’s so important to stand your ground as a woman."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Check out the X post below:

MaWhoo's message as ambassador is clear

The singer used her past experiences to craft a very important piece of advice for women. More especially, navigating the challenging music industry. The Ngilemele hitmaker revealed that she was bullied at the height of her career.

“There was a time when people made me do music and sounds that didn’t speak to me. I couldn’t express myself fully,” she said.

This, according to MaWhoo, led to bullying, which she did not allow to happen.

"As a woman, stand your ground. Don't please others be favoured or sell your would. Teach people to respect you and your decisions. Being part of equal shows I'm seen and doing something right," she said.

MaWhoo flourishes in other genres

The singer proved that she is very versatile as she has hit songs in various genres. The star has a Maskandi hit with Gucci, she then stepped out of her comfort zone with three-step, having dominated the charts with two songs.

A previous song was Uzizwa Kanjani, instantly became a hit. Afterwards, MaWhoo teamed up with MaGL_Ceejay, Thukuthela and Jazzworx on the new track.

MaWhoo faces legal action

Controversy always follows MaWhoo. The star was hit with a letter of demand on 16 May 2025 by Blue Screen Entertainment. This comes after the singer made some controversial remarks about the organisers of the event. The platform gave the star until the afternoon on 19 May 2025 to retract and apologise. However, MaWhoo missed the deadline to retract, so they took things further by filing the lawsuit.

Blue Screen accused MaWhoo of making "reckless and unfounded statements", claiming that this had harmed the company's reputation. The company then demanded "R1 million in damages, interest at 15.5% per annum, and legal costs on an attorney-client scale."

MaWhoo teams up with Lwah Ndlunkulu

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lwah Ndlunkulu and Mawhoo have dropped their much-awaited single Unembeza. Some fans gave the Afropop song their stamp of approval.

The song explores themes of love and vulnerability, something both ladies do so effortlessly. The track had surpassed the 1.5 million views mark just five days after its release.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News