Mthandeni SK and Mawhoo's latest song, Gucci, is making strides on streaming platforms. The stars recently thanked South Africans for their support after the song reached a major milestone.

Mawhoo and Mthandeni SK celebrated their new song 'Gucci's success. Image: @mawhoo and @mthandeni_sk_king

Source: Instagram

Mthandeni SK and Mawhoo's song reaches one million views

Maskandi star Mthandeni SK and Mawhoo's latest song, Gucci, lived up to Mzansi's expectations. The song, released last week, racked in a million views in 24 hours.

Taking to their social media pages after the major milestone, Mawhoo and Mthandeni thanked their fans and followers for streaming the song. Mawhoo wrote:

"Thank you so much for 1 million views on YouTube in 1 day & number one trending song #gucci @mthandeni_sk_king."

Fans react to Mawhoo and Mthandeni's song's success

Social media users congratulated the stars for reaching the milestone in a day. Many admitted that the song is a banger.

bentley_photography_sa commented:

"Congratulations Mganami...So Proud of Yahhhhh, Best in the Game KZN Represent uMzansi Wonke ✨️💯👑🔥😎📌🇿🇦✅️"

@badgal_khaanye said:

"congratulations Darling 😍"

@albertnkonjera added:

"#StillYouRise and keep rising 🔥🔥🔥 keep bringing up the beats."

@odiiyio_monk_official said:

"You're Multi-Talented Mkhaya🔥"

@nembenomagugu added:

"Wow... why aren't other celebrities celebrating with you guys? This is a beautiful song.... sithuli syabuka njalo ukuthi itiye into enjani. Well done Mawhoo and SK🔥🙌👏"

