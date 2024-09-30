Mawhoo and Mthandeni SK Celebrate Their Song ‘Gucci’ Hitting 1 Million Views in 1 Day: “Thank You”
- Mthandeni SK and Mawhoo's latest song, Gucci, reached one million views in 24 hours, surpassing expectations
- The artists took to social media to thank South Africans for their support, with Mawhoo celebrating the song's milestone
- Fans praised the track as a hit, with many congratulating the duo for their success
Mthandeni SK and Mawhoo's latest song, Gucci, is making strides on streaming platforms. The stars recently thanked South Africans for their support after the song reached a major milestone.
Mthandeni SK and Mawhoo's song reaches one million views
Maskandi star Mthandeni SK and Mawhoo's latest song, Gucci, lived up to Mzansi's expectations. The song, released last week, racked in a million views in 24 hours.
Taking to their social media pages after the major milestone, Mawhoo and Mthandeni thanked their fans and followers for streaming the song. Mawhoo wrote:
"Thank you so much for 1 million views on YouTube in 1 day & number one trending song #gucci @mthandeni_sk_king."
Fans react to Mawhoo and Mthandeni's song's success
Social media users congratulated the stars for reaching the milestone in a day. Many admitted that the song is a banger.
bentley_photography_sa commented:
"Congratulations Mganami...So Proud of Yahhhhh, Best in the Game KZN Represent uMzansi Wonke ✨️💯👑🔥😎📌🇿🇦✅️"
@badgal_khaanye said:
"congratulations Darling 😍"
@albertnkonjera added:
"#StillYouRise and keep rising 🔥🔥🔥 keep bringing up the beats."
@odiiyio_monk_official said:
"You're Multi-Talented Mkhaya🔥"
@nembenomagugu added:
"Wow... why aren't other celebrities celebrating with you guys? This is a beautiful song.... sithuli syabuka njalo ukuthi itiye into enjani. Well done Mawhoo and SK🔥🙌👏"
