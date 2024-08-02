Prince Kaybee and Gemma Griffiths have released their highly anticipated song Sorry Not Sorry , which explores themes of betrayal and standing up against mistreatment

The track features Kaybee's distinctive sound, blending emotional lyrics with an uplifting vibe, making it a dancefloor hit

South African fans have responded positively, expressing their love for the song on social media and praising its quality

Prince Kaybee and Zimbabwean singer Gemma Griffiths have finally released their much-awaited banger, Sorry Not Sorry. Prince Kaybee has been teasing the song's release on social media, and fans have been counting the days until its release.

Prince Kaybee and Zimbabwean singer Gemma Griffiths have released their new song. Image: @princekaybee_sa and @gemmamusic

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee and Gemma Griffiths' new song a hit in Mzansi

We all know Prince Kaybee never misses when it comes to music. The star consistently released back-to-back hits and collaborated with the beautiful and talented Gemma Griffiths on a track titled Sorry Not Sory.

A statement sent to Briefly News stated that Gemma's lyrics depict the experience of feeling betrayed and deceived by her partner, but she refuses to accept mistreatment. When faced with apologies, all she can assert is Sorry Not Sorry.

Despite its emotional themes, the song maintains an uplifting vibe. Kaybee's distinctive sound permeates the track, characterized by crashing crescendos, smooth keys, and an infectious rhythm, making it perfect for the dancefloor.

SA responds to Gemma Griffiths and Prince Kaybee's song

Social media users are in love with the new song. Many said they would be jamming to the song over the weekend.

@carl_ru said:

"Great jam, extended version please🤲🏻"

@iAm_GilEagle commented:

"A well-balanced meal...Thank you, Prince."

@KEKETHULO71 added:

"Dlala wena Casanova, let me download it now so that I can play it on my way to work."

