Prince Kaybee shared the inspiration behind Better Days featuring Audrey, revealing it stemmed from a difficult phase in his life

Responding to a fan on X, Kaybee explained the song emerged after being scammed while running an illegal cab business

He described this experience as a wake-up call that prompted him to create Better Days

Prince Kaybee shared what inspired his song Better Days, which features the talented Audrey. The award-winning star shared his story after a fan praised him for his good work.

Prince Kaybee opened up about what inspired his song 'Better Days'. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee reveals the inspiration behind Better Days

Prince Kaybee gave his fans and followers an interesting story time on the micro-blogging platform X, formerly Twitter. The conversation began when one fan praised him for the song.

Responding to the impressed fan, Kaybee narrated the circumstances that led him to make that song. He said it was inspired by a difficult phase in his life. He wrote:

"I was just hungry and fed up with what we did in the streets, I remember the last thing before that song we had just counted money from pirating a taxi, my friend and I had an illegal cab, so some guy scammed us the car pretending to be a mechanic kanti he is in bed with the taxi association guys. So all that was another reminder that we would die if we carried on, and then Better Days came."

