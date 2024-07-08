Prince Kaybee and Teejay Omar released their much-anticipated collaboration Ndawo Yam , which started when Omar freestyled on Prince Kaybee's instrumental on TikTok

Teejay Omar expressed his surprise and excitement about the positive response, noting he initially posted the video to escape boredom while nursing a broken ankle

The song Ndawo Yam, inspired by Omar's emotional refuge in music during a tough time, has quickly become a hit

Mzansi music lovers are in for a special treat as Prince Kaybee and Teejay Omar's much-awaited collaboration Ndawo Yam finally dropped. The two charted trends when Teejay Omar jumped on Prince Kaybee's instrumental with the verse.

Prince Kaybee and Teejay Omar have released their new song 'Ndawo Yam'. Image: @princekaybee_sa and @teejay_omar

Source: Instagram

Teejay Omar collaborates with Prince Kaybee on new song

Social media has proved once again that it is a powerful tool that can be used for the greater good. Fans could not believe it when Prince Kaybee reached out to vocalist Teejay Omar to work on a song. It all started when the Carltonville-born singer and songwriter freestyled on the Gugulethu hitmaker's instrumental on TikTok.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News about the collaboration, Teejay Omar said he was overwhelmed by the positive response he got after adding his verse to Prince Kaybee's instrumental.

The singer noted that he was trying to get away with boredom, little did he know that he would end up in the studio with Mzansi's top stars. He said:

"To be honest, when I posted the video, I was just trying to get away from my current situation, of having to stay home and nurse my broken ankle, which meant no leaving my home until I'm healed and no more performances till then, so the only thing I can do is keep doing what I love and when I did the duet I honestly didn't even dream of this collaboration.

"I just felt the beat, and I wanted to join in on the challenge to gain more followers and grow my TikTok, but as the video went viral, I started to see a plethora of possibilities, and it was exciting and intimidating at the same time. Just when I thought all hope was lost, God brought it to me on a silver platter while sitting at home feeling helpless, which brings me to the title of the song Ndawo Yam."

Teejay Omar on the inspiration behind Ndawo Yam

The singer added that Ndawo Yam is a love song that is dedicated to music. He said music became his safe space when he was going through a rough patch.

"When I was doing that duet, I wasn't in the greatest state of mind, but I was taking comfort in the fact at least I have my music to run to kind of like a safe haven, hence the lyrics "Ndawo Yam yoku balekela" directly translated "my place of refuge”.

"I didn't think I was writing a possible hit song at the time, all I was doing was performing the only therapy I could afford at the time."

