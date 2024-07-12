An entrepreneur from Soweto inspired people when he reminded them of his successful business story

He shared that after he lost his job, he was determined to start a street food establishment that soon took flight

The man's story had many people taking to his post's comment section to wish his achievements well

A man started a food business after his retrenchment in 2020. Images: @foodie_ofnote / Instagram, Siyabonga Ngwenya / Facebook

All hope was not lost for one man who, after losing his job, now owns a successful food business.

Siyabonga Ngwenya, a chef and founder of Yummy Thingz (a vibrant street food cuisine restaurant in the heart of Soweto), reminded people not to lose hope on his Facebook account.

Briefly sharing his story, the entrepreneur wrote:

"If you ever feel like giving up in life, just know that losing my job in 2020 led to me starting one of the best street food joints in Soweto, Yummy Thingz. No matter how hard life hits, please never give up."

Take a look at Siyabonga's post in the picture below:

After losing his job, the talented chef started a food business in Soweto. Image: Siyabonga Ngwenya

How Yummy Thingz came to life

According to the newspaper The Star via the online publication IOL, Siyabonga explained that after his retrenchment during COVID-19, he became depressed and started cooking as a way to destress and pass the time.

He posted pictures of the food he made at home and private events online, which is when he grabbed people's attention. However, the demand became too high at one point, and he had to temporarily stop his business as he could not work from his kitchen.

Fortunately, he and his friends found a place in Rockville where he had previously hosted, and the owner agreed to rent the premises.

And so, Yummy Thingz was born.

Netizens respond Siyabonga Ngwenya's inspiring Facebook post

Siyabonga's reminder of his road to success motivated many people. Others also took to the comment section to share positive and encouraging messages about the food business.

In awe, Mpumelelow Mabasa wrote:

"Oh, wow. Congratulations, this is nice. Keep up the good work, and may God continue to bless you and help your business grow."

Stephen Paul Billingham complimented the man, saying:

"Young chef, you are a true inspiration to what is possible when faced with challenges. Others need to follow suit. Take care."

Keneiloe BlackVillain Ka Mgubo said to Siyabonga:

"My chom, I'm super proud of you."

Lindokuhle Ngwenya said in the comments:

"I hope someone who is thinking of giving up sees this. It's honestly an inspiration."

