A lady was admitted to a government hospital where she showed people the food they served to patients

This young woman made a viral video of some of her meals, including her breakfast, lunch and dinner

The idea had many people feeling sorry for the patients who had no choice but to eat the questionable dishes

A young woman fell ill and was admitted to a government hospital. She couldn't believe the quality of the food provided.

The TikTok video by the young patient shocked many people, highlighting the poor food services in the government facility. Hundreds of comments from netizens expressed their distress over the food.

Woman rates hospital food

@beinganele.1 posted a video of the food she received after being admitted to the hospital. She displayed dishes including soft porridge, blended chicken, oats, and bread. Watch the picture compilation.

SA mortified over hospital food

Some people argued that most public hospitals serve good food. Others mentioned that the video made them never want to get sick.

S I N A Y O said:

"Nka loma Ramaphosa."

Mamthabela commented

"Yoh ngeke ngathi ukudla ozodliwa inja."

Thato asked:

"Which hospital you at? Literally cause hospital food slaps."

tefo wondered:

"Steve Biko Hospital food slaps."

MissG wrote:

"Medical aid is important yoh nka screama gore ."

Peng complained:

"You can never convince me that medical aid is not the prize Yoh."

ÄMIRI said:

"Public hospital food is not made with love, it’s just to feed you, my sister."

Hospital TikTok videos become hits

Many netizens are always curious to see hospitals from a patient's perspective. One hospital went viral after people filmed cats roaming in patients' rooms.

Doctor writes sick note, ousting drunk patient

