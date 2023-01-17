South Africa saw a number of protest actions in various places due to poor service delivery and rolling blackouts

In KwaZulu-Natal, Nkandla residents shut down the village after a falling out with the municipality over bad roads

In the Free State, Kroonstad and Parys residents went out in numbers to protest against loadshedding

NKANDLA - This week kicked off with a number of protests across the country. In Nkandla, residents took to the streets on Monday, January 16 to air out their grievances about poor service delivery in the area.

Community members blockaded the roads using rocks and burning tyres. Residents stated that they were tired of empty promises and demanded better roads.

According to TimesLIVE, the affected roads were the P61/2, P50, P90, P16 and P707. Residents complained that the roads are in such a bad state that it is hard to drive on them after it has rained.

Nkandla residents complain about the municipality's inaction

Community members also stated that they have raised their grievances with the local municipality and the government but were told that there were no funds available to fix the roads.

Mayor Mbhekiseni Biyela stated his office met up with residents on Sunday, January 15 but the meeting collapsed. Biyela said residents wanted an exact timeline of when the roads would be fixed, but became angry when the municipality failed to give them an answer.

The mayor confirmed that the roads are in a bad state and residents refuse to stop protesting, adding that they would only be moved by contractors.

Kroonstad residents protest over lack of electricity

The ongoing rolling blackouts have led to protests across the country. Residents in Kroonstad and Parys in the Free State protested against loadshedding on Monday, according to The Citizen.

Duduzile Zuma throws her weight behind Phoenix residents as they protest against 40 hours of no electricity

Briefly News previously reported that Phoenix residents unleashed their fury after not having electricity due to a blackout that went on for several days and they seem to have the support of Duduzile Zuma.

On Sunday, January 15, residents' frustrations boiled over onto the streets of the Phoenix suburb and residents blocked off the main entrance with burning tyres.

The former president Jacob Zuma's daughter took to social media to acknowledge the plight of Phoenix residents.

