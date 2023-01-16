Boksburg residents have taken to the streets in protest against the rolling blackouts that are rocking South Africa

The community blocked roads in the area with burning tyres and rocks causing severe traffic delays

The Democratic Alliance is also planning a march to Luthuli House in Johannesburg on January 25

BOKSBURG - Residents in Boksburg have had enough of dealing with Stage 6 power cuts. Community members took to the streets to protest loadshedding by blockading the roads with burning tyres and rocks.

Boksburg residents block roads with burning tyres and rocks in protest against Stage 6 loadshedding. Image: Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

Ekurhuleni Metro Police spokesperson Deliwe Ndlovu said that motorists have been advised to use alternative routes as the protest action continues, TimesLIVE reported.

The Boksburg service delivery protest is the manifestation of frustration that is being felt across South Africa as deepening loadshedding devastates households and businesses.

On January 11, Eskom announced that the nation will be plunged into Stage 6 rolling blackouts indefinitely and citizens have since called for a national shutdown.

Political parties are joining in on the calls for protest. According to The Citizen, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has announced that the main opposition party would be organising a march to Luthuli house on January 25.

South Africans believe the Boksburg service delivery protest is just the beginning

Frustrated citizens across the nation want the protests in Boksburg to spread to other parts of the country.

Below are some comments:

@sirboring_26 stated:

"This is how the South African spring starts. We must take it to Eskom and the ANC. Inflation of food plus this electricity price increase plus loadshedding is killing us."

@Im_LH claimed:

"South Africans are being pushed to the limit. This was inevitable."

@mzwandi71922428 suggested:

"Let's come together and be united as a nation, we will end this bloody loadshedding. We are fed up."

@Bhekabk asked:

"Where in Boksburg? I want to join them, it's enough."

@Sekhohlana commented:

"Let this be a countrywide strike."

@webguy31947336 warned:

"Be careful, this can get out of control."

@leslieKenneth2 said:

"Let the revolution begin in Cape Town too please."

