Are you fascinated by drama? Would you like recommendations for a soap opera to watch? If so, you might want to check out My Heart Knows. If you are worried about catching up with the show's plot, you should check out the snippets in these highlights. So, go through My Heart Knows teasers for January 2022 for details of what to expect.

My Heart Knows teasers for January 2022. Photo: @Zeeworld Live Updates

My Heart Knows storyline focuses on the life of a young woman, Kalyani, who is forced to live with her stepmother, Anupriya, after her mother's death. Kalyani's cousin, Sampada, loves Atharv, although he is forced to marry Malhar.

After giving birth to her son, Sampada elopes with Atharv. Malhar marries Kalyani and blames her for facilitating Athvar and Sampada's elopement. How will she vindicate herself? Check out the snippets of My Heart Knows for January 2022 for more details on what to expect.

My Heart Knows teasers for January 2022

If you thought the recent My Heart Knows episodes were dramatic, you should check out these hints. You will not believe how dramatic your favourite cast members are.

Episodes 57 - Monday, 3rd of January 2022

Atharv starts misbehaving again, and Aau Saheb and Kalyani visit the temple. Malhar and Godavari conspire to set up a trap for Rahul, and everyone is puzzled to find out why Malhar confessed his crime. Later, Anupriya secretly follows Godavari and is shocked to find the truth.

Episodes 58 - Tuesday, 4th of January 2022

Malhar's suspension order takes effect, and he is stripped off his badge and guns. Anupriya and Kalyani pose as prospectus clients to execute their heinous plan. However, Sampada shows up at Sneha's house and interferes with their plan.

Sneha overpowers Anupriya and ties her to a chair. She also overpowers Kalyani, although Anupriya successfully sends the video to the commissioner.

Episodes 59 - Wednesday, 5th of January 2022

Kalyana replaces the ground turmeric with the whole turmeric. Aau Saheb is impressed by Anupriya's plan to sell saris during the event, and Sampada announces her plan to have a Haldi Kumkum to establish her status as Atharv's wife. Aparna refuses to let Anupriya into the house with her sweetmeats. She alleges that Anupriya has bad luck.

Kalyani is bitter about how her life is turning out. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Episodes 60 - Thursday, 6th of January 2022

Anupriya punishes herself for slapping Kalyani, and Aau Saheb tells Atharv about her new business strategy with Anupriya, but Atharv accuses her of stealing his money.

Episodes 61 - Friday, 7th of January 2022

Atharv sets a trap for Kalyani with the boys who set up the mistletoe game. One of the boys attempts to kiss Kalyani. Aau Saheb praises Kalyani and cares for her and Anupriya. However, Pallavi feels jealous about it.

Episodes 62 - Monday, 10th of January 2022

Anupriya locks herself in her room and later decides to take the drastic step of saving her family from disgrace. She also reminds Kalyani to stay strong.

Episodes 63 - Tuesday, 11th of January 2022

Kalyani prays to gods for help in her plan to find a man for Anupriya, and a nervous Anupriya gets into an accident after her bicycle collides with a car. Malhar spots a profile opening on Kalyani's laptop and misunderstands her.

Episodes 64 - Wednesday, 12th of January 2022

Hell breaks loose when a series of investigations reveal that Atharv mixes alcohol in the sugarcane juice. Therefore, Malhar raids his company. Later, Malhar offers to help Kalyani find a suitable groom for Anupriya.

Episodes 65 - Thursday, 13th of January 2022

Sampada is shocked when Malhar discovers Atharv's whereabouts. Kalyani hires a photographer to take photos of Anupriya after the makeover. However, Sarthak catches him.

Anupriya threatens Kalyani. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Episodes 66 - Friday, 14th of January 2022

Anupriya does not succeed in warning Kalyani on time; therefore, Keshav executes her plan and harms her. Sampada and Atharv gang up to humiliate Aau Saheb by telling her to assume Atharv is a god and pray to him for money. However, the gesture angers Kalyani, who teaches him a lesson by raising funds required to complete the order. Later, Anupriya ruins Keshav's plan to hurt Kalyani.

Anupriya

Anupriya and Kalyani attempt to dupe Sneha, although Sneha outsmarts them. However, Anupriya manages to send the commissioner photos of what is happening. Later, she comes up with a business idea to sell saris during the event. Aau Saheb supports her, although Atharv alleges that Anuriya stole his money.

Anupriya gets into an accident. Later, Malhar and Kalayani plan to find a suitor for Anupriya.

Kalyani

Kalyani supports Anupriya in all her plans. She is also focused on helping Anupriya find a suitor. She goes to the extent of praying to the gods. She even gets a photographer to take photos of her secretly. Elsewhere, Anupriya interferes with Keshav's plan to harm her.

