What is the average salary in South Africa in 2022? Get the details

The South African economy is the second largest in Africa. It is also the most diversified, technologically advanced, and industrialized on the continent. Like other countries in the world, the salary figures for employed people vary greatly depending on numerous factors such as economic sector, education, experience, and many others. What is the average salary in South Africa today, and which sectors are the best-paying?

Most countries have laws governing the minimum wage that the least paid employee should expect as income. This varies from country to country, often increasing as a country becomes more advanced and grows economically. What is the basic monthly salary in SA?

What is the average salary in South Africa in 2022?

What is the average income in South Africa? According to MoneyToday, an employed person in South Africa earns an average of R23,982 (approximately $1,480) per month. This figure was published by Statistics South Africa in its quarter-year economic survey known as the Quarterly Employment Survey.

This average salary figure was a 0.3% increase from the one on the previous survey.

South African salary ranges and median figures

What is a normal salary in South Africa? The range of salaries paid to South African employees typically lies between R7,880 and R139,000, with a few variations on either extreme. So, what is the middle-class salary in South Africa? The median figure for middle-income earners as of 2022 was R29,900.

What is a reasonable salary in South Africa?

The best way to answer this would be by considering the population percentiles in terms of the average wage in South Africa. Close to a quarter of the employed people earn less than R17,000. 75% of the people earn less than R81,100, with only about a quarter earning above that. Since the term ‘reasonable’ is somewhat subjective, one can gauge their income using these percentiles.

Salary indicators

There are several factors that determine a person’s salary in SA. Here is a quick look.

Education

Typically, employees with postgraduate degrees tend to earn more than those without. This explains the huge demand for postgraduate education in SA. Diploma and certificate holders are likely to earn 17 % more than their counterparts who attained high school education.

Employees with bachelor’s degrees typically earn 24% more than those without, while those with master’s degrees earn about 29% more than those without. In most companies, a salary review is usually considered after completing a course. In most cases, the increment that comes with these added educational qualifications is 10% higher than one would averagely get with a regular increment.

Progression/experience

Most employers typically reward progression and experience. Conventionally, any employee who experiences growth at work should expect a salary increment over time. For most firms, this is usually one of the largest determinants of a person’s salary.

In SA, employees with two years of experience typically earn 32% more than new entrants regardless of the sector or industry. Additionally, those with five or more years at a company earn about 36% more than those with lesser experience/progression.

Economic sector

Like in numerous other countries, the sector in which one is employed plays a huge role in the amount they can earn in salaries. For example, people in fintech and engineering tend to earn more than their counterparts in transport and manufacturing.

Here is a look at the top South African salaries by sector. These figures are what one can expect to earn per month when at the top of a career in these sectors.

Sector Average top salary Mining R41,765 Manufacturing R69,321 Community services R246,851 Transport R32,278 Business services R185,989 Electricity R7,896 Trade R101,642 Construction R29,954

What is the minimum wage in South Africa?

From March 2022, the minimum hourly wage in SA increased to R23.19 (About $1.59). This was a 7% increase from the previous year’s minimum wage.

What is a good salary in South Africa?

This can be considered the average wage in the country. An employed person in SA earns an average of R23,982 (approximately $1,480) per month. If you are earning a higher salary than the national average and median figures, then you can be said to be doing well.

The average salary in South Africa is significantly higher than in other African countries. This is largely attributable to the country’s remarkable economic and technological development and the hugely diverse income sectors.

