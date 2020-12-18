Which coin is worth money? Coins often come with a low face value, not worth an investment, but that is not always the case for rare SA coins. These are a gemstone with a reasonable price tag on top of their initial value. For this reason, it is important not to dismiss this old medium of exchange whenever you are going through your treasures and valuables. Refer to a list of the most valuable South African coins for your guide.

Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Some old mediums of exchange end up becoming a fortune for those who possess them. That explains why most collectors are keen on rare South African coin values than anyone else. Apart from scarcity, a coin's material is one of the main reasons why a coin may be more valuable. The process of determining the most valuable coins in South Africa primarily depends on the financial marketplace.

Most valuable South African coins value list

What is the most valuable coin in South Africa? The most wanted old coins are coincidentally precious and, therefore, more valuable than others. A highlight of coin pricing reveals that those invaluable few years ago are now the most wanted.

1. Single 9 Pond (1898)

Single 9 Pond. Photo: @boershistory

Source: Twitter

What is the rarest most valuable coin? The 1898 Single 9 Pond tops in the list of rarest and most valuable coins in South Africa. The country only has one of these coins at a current value of R15 million.

The 1898 Single 9 Pond has a long story because it came out during the Anglo-Boer war amid hunting for national legitimacy. At the time, the country experienced a shortage of dies for home coinage and therefore had no option but to contract a German die producer.

The first South African coin had a single letter nine on it. However, the area where the letter was written was too small, therefore the “9” significantly protruded onto the lower part of President Kruger's bust. This was considered too intrusive to the president's image, so it remained the only one of its kind in history.

Which coin is the most valuable? Single 9 Pond. Its last sale value, in 2010, stood at R20,000,000, about $4,000,000. The coin is particularly unique across the world, considering that it is the only one of its kind ever made.

2. Kruger Double Nine Ponds (1899)

The coin came after stakeholders reached an agreement to change the single-nine labeled coin. Production of about 137,000 one-pound coins took effect, resulting in the 1899 Kruger Double Nine Pounds.

Only one hundred and thirty coins of those produced received a 99-numeral stamping, earning them the name Double 99 ponds. The scarcity of these 130 coins has seen their pricing to be more than R1.5 million.

3. Burgers Pond Coarse Beard (1874)

The coin is part of the second batch of Burgers Ponds. The first batch had 695 coins, after which the dies broke. The latter ended up with coarse beards, with the number 8 having a double-struck impression.

A negative reaction stopped the minting process when only 142 pieces were ready. The people's council was among the first to protest against these coarse coins. There are only a few of them, meaning that they are still competitive. The Burgers Pond Coarse Beard has a current market value of at least R1 million

4. Sammy Marks Tickey (1898)

Sammy Marks Tickey. Photo: @tweetd

Source: Twitter

Among the most valuable South African coins is the Sammy Marks Tickey. These never served as an official currency but are still worth a fortune. These coins were rather mementos during the presidency of Kruger. The commander in chief recognized Sammy Marks, a mining businessperson, for the exceptional services accorded to the state through these coins.

Among the 215 pieces produced from the mining, magnate went to high profile officials, such as family members, friends, people's council officials, and the president. Rarity and historical significance have seen the Sammy Marks Tickey coins appreciating to be more than R750 000.

5. Burgers Pond Fine Beard (1874)

Burgers Pond Fine Beard. Photo: @theartofmoregp

Source: Twitter

The coins came following a decision by the president to have a currency for his people. Sending a portrait of himself, the coat of arms, and gold to London brought home these precious coins. The gold from Pilgrim's Rest was sufficient to complete the project.

In the first batch of these coins were 695 Fine Beard Burgers Pond pieces. These coins have increased their value over time. For instance, the NGC MS65 certified coin fetched $94,000 from a US-based auction market in 2014. Recent prices range between R300,000 to R700,000 based on quality.

6. VeldPond (1902)

VeldPond. Photo: @hacoins

Source: Instagram

The old South African coins price list is never complete without mentioning the VeldPond. Only 986 pieces came out in a desperate attempt to facilitate Boers in their trading engagements. A raging war about the VeldPonds' time made it almost impossible for Boers to acquire items from African tribes. The coin came in to help strengthen their trade and counteract the British, who were almost taking them down.

Pilgrim's Rest is an alternative name for the VeldPond. Every one of these valuable metals is different, considering they are hand-pressed. VeldPonds come at a fluctuating price range of about R350,000 based on the individual piece's quality and condition.

7. Mandela 90th Birthday Coin (2008)

Mandela 90th Birthday. Photo: @robyn_l_k

Source: Instagram

The hype of celebrating a freedom fighter and the first black president of South Africa brought these coins into the limelight. They have been circulating since their launch on the eve of Nelson Mandela's 90th birthday. About 22 million R5 Mandela coins were minted. The limited edition of these coins has seen their value increasing by the day in recent years.

Which South African R5 coins are valuable? The 2008 commemorative R5 coins are the most valuable. Bid or Buy listing estimates these South African coins at R150,000. However, the ungraded pieces of metal not in circulation value at about R1,000.

8. Mandela's 100th Birthday R5 coin (2018)

Mandela's 100th Birthday R5. Photo: @SAReserveBank

Source: Twitter

The R5 coins are the second in the series of celebrating the extraordinary the life of the former president Nelson Mandela. High grades of these rare coins hold an excellent value worth thousands of Rands.

Is the 2018 Mandela coin valuable? Yes, it worth so much more like other pieces of metal in the R5 denominations. It is, however, likely to surpass the rest in terms of its value.

9. Mandela Inauguration Coin (1994)

President Nelson Mandela at the South African Mint where the first presidential coin was launched. It depicts the inauguration of President Mandela in 1994. Photo: Media24/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The Mandela Inauguration is a measure of value and a symbol that places South African history into the economic context. These coins came out in limited numbers.

Investors and collectors were quick to take them up as soon as released. They have remained valuable in the hands of a few lucky ones. For this reason, they are no longer readily available in general circulations.

10. Kruger Half Ponds (1893-1894)

1893 Kruger Half Ponds. Photo: @StephanWelzCo

Source: Twitter

Those bearing the years 1893 are the most valuable of these Kruger coins series. Most of these valuable pieces of metal came out in 1984. In total, there are 10150 Kruger Half Ponds minted. Their rarity has caused a steady rise in value—the minimum value of these Kruger coins estimates are at about R10 000 – R15 000.

The SA coin values have changed considerably for the better part of the recent years. Note that these prices are vulnerable to a fair market's fair dynamics and may therefore vary in the future. Even so, collectors and investors stand out from among those consistently hunting for the most valuable South African coins.

