Most valuable PEZ dispensers in the world: Top 9 list (with prices)

Invented by Eduard Haas III, PEZ dispensers were initially sold as a smoking cessation aid. However, they have revolutionized over the years to become the favourites of most candy lovers. This article highlights the most valuable PEZ dispensers in the world. You could be sitting on a good amount of money with that dispenser collecting dust in the depth of your childhood closet.

Here are the world's most valuable PEZ dispensers. Photo: @David_J_Koch, @RetroCoast, @BuyingToys on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The value of any PEZ dispenser can vary based on various factors, including rarity, condition and popularity. In addition, the PEZ market can fluctuate significantly over time based on trends and collector preferences.

What is the world's most valuable PEZ dispenser?

While not all PEZ dispensers are worth a significant amount, some are scarce collector's items that could sell for a surprising amount. Here are some of the most valuable PEZ dispensers.

1. Political Donkey ($12,000- $15,000)

Made using ivory, this pair ranks as the rarest PEZ dispensers ever. Photo: @veganluke on Twitter, Keystone via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This piece was created as a gift for President John F. Kennedy. It was presented to him in 1961 in Vienna, Austria. Only two of these exist, a Democratic donkey and a Republican elephant dispenser.

2. Prince William and Duchess Kate ($13,360)

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales, at the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club in Egham, England. Photo: Samir Hussein

Source: Getty Images

This royal dispenser pair was created to commemorate the duo's upcoming wedding. They were sold during an auction, and the money was donated towards the Starlight Children Foundation. Currently, these are the most expensive PEZs sold at an auction.

3. The 1982 World's Fair Astronaut B ($12,000)

These pieces are the most expensive PEZ dispensers ever sold at an auction block on eBay. Photo: @RetroCoast on Twitter, DBenitostock via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This PEZ is believed to be available in only two pieces. One had a white helmet and a green stem, while the other had a blue stem and a blue helmet. The pair was created to be presented to the World's Fair Board.

4. The 1950s Clear Space Gun ($11,211)

This piece was sold for $11,211. Photo: Sean Gladwell

Source: Getty Images

The clear Space Guns created in the 1950s are wonderful collectables you can get for any PEZ head. Only two pieces are believed to exist; one was sold on eBay in 2006.

5. The 2018 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ($9,866)

Prince Harry and Meghan at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York. Photo by Angela Weiss

Source: Getty Images

A lucky bidder bagged this collectable on 13 May 2018. All the proceeds from this auction were directed towards the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Only a single piece was made by an Austrian candy company.

6. Foghorn Leghorn ($7,001)

This piece was sold on eBay. Photo: @slum.shxp on Instagram (modified b author)

Source: UGC

The Foghorn Leghorn was made in 1980 in Austria by Robert McKimson. It was sold in mint condition in 2021 on eBay for $7,001, making it one of the most valuable PEZ dispensers ever.

7. Witch B ($4,500)

The Witch B PEZ dispenser is a rare find. Photo: @BuyingToys on Twitter, @Etsy on Pinterest (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fewer than 25 of these dispensers are estimated to exist. Most of them have a manufacturing flaw involving a missing dispenser kicker that loads the candy.

8. Mickey Mouse Softhead ($3,500)

This piece was sold for a jaw-dropping $3,500 in 2019. Photo: @David_J_Koch, @CubsHeritage on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

During the 1970s, PEZ proposed a softhead line of Disney dispensers. Allegedly, prototypes of the heads were made in Hong Kong, but Disney never green-lit the project. Therefore, these gummy-headed prototypes never made it to the market.

9. Purple Lion's Club ($3,075)

Lions Club International is a non-political service group that is currently active in over 200 countries. Photo: @James Bregenzer PEZ Collection, @April Burnham on Pinterest (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Purple Lion's Club PEZ dispenser is an artefact from a 1962 Austrian convention for the Lions Club. Genuine examples have an inscription on the surface. Even without feet or working springs, these PEZ dispensers are rare enough to frequently fetch over $2,500 at auctions, with one selling in 2021 for $3,075.

What does PEZ stand for?

The name PEZ comes from the German word for peppermint, "PfeffErminZ". The P comes from the first letter, E from the middle and Z from the last letter to form the word PEZ.

How do I know if my PEZ dispenser is valuable?

Check the patent number on the side of the dispenser's stem to see what numbers are listed. Pieces with numbers 2,620,061 and 3,410,455 are more valuable because they were made between 1952-1974, a hit PEZ period.

Are PEZ dispensers worth more in the package?

Yes, they are. Besides being worth more, the dispenser will be better preserved if left in its original packaging.

This article has everything you need to know about the most valuable PEZ dispensers in the world. Although most might not be worth a ton of money, they imbue such a joyful and silly feeling in people that they continue to be traded and sold worldwide.

READ ALSO: Top 15 greatest African leaders of all time and their achievements

Briefly recently published an article ranking Africa's greatest leaders. These leaders were willing to put everything on the line to face the unknown and activate change in Africa.

Explore this list of the greatest African leaders who are well known to this day and who helped shape the history of the land many call home. These men and women were pioneers in their own way.

Source: Briefly News