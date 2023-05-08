The top 15 most expensive Funko Pop figures of all time

The most expensive Funko Pops differ based on the source, edition, and date of sale. Funko Pops are readily available, and you can spot them in toy stores. However, rare collections are challenging to find and often pricey. What are the most expensive Funko Pop figures of all time? The rarest Pops are worth thousands of dollars.

If you are into collectables, consider going through this list of the most expensive Funko Pop figures. It reveals the highest-priced ones and the reasons behind their crazy values.

What is the top most expensive Funko Pop?

Collecting Funko Pops has become a popular hobby, and the rarity of the pieces is the main driving force. Most collectors purchase them at ambiguous prices begging the question, what is Funko Pop number 1? This list of the most valuable Funko Pops highlights the factors that dictate their prices.

15. Dumbo (Gold): $1,850

Dumbo is a popular Disney character in the animated film, Dumbo. It is a young elephant character, and it is no surprise it has its Funko Pop. It is a limited edition with only 48 pieces created and one of the most valuable Funko Pops ever. It is worth $1,850.

14. Freddy Funko as Count Chocula (Metallic): $2,920

Freddy is the official mascot; he has several Funko Pop designs. Count Chocula is a character from General Mills monster-themed breakfast cereal, “Count Chocula.” Freddy Funko’s Metallic Count Chocula costs $2,920, although some sellers have sold it for almost double the price.

13. Stranger Things: Hopper (Gold): $3,940

Stranger Things is a famous science-fiction horror TV show on Netflix. Funko Inc. has released designs of its favourite characters. In 2018, it released 40 pieces of a gold version of the Hopper Funko Pop. It costs $3,940, but you might find it on sale if you are lucky.

12. Darth Maul (Holographic): $5,560

Darth Maul is a character from Star Wars, the Disney franchise. It is a holographic light blue Funko Pop that premiered at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2012. There are only 480 copies of the Darth Mauland it is one of the rare Funko Pops. It goes for $5,560.

11. Freddy Funko as Franken Berry (Glow in the Dark): $6,400

Franken Berry is another cereal brand released by General Mills Inc. Franken Berry is a pink monster drawn from the 1818 novel Frankenstein. Funko Inc. released the Glow in the Dark version in 2011, and its initial price was $725, although it has gradually risen to $6,400.

10. Stan Lee (Superhero) (Red Metallic): $7,610

Stan Lee is the iconic creator of Marvel Comics and the superhero in a red suit. He has signature glasses and a blue cap. Stan Lee is one of the rarest Funko Pops since only 12 copies were released. It costs $7,610.

9. Dumbo (Clown): $7,770

Funko Inc. released another design of Dumbo in 2013 in clown make-up. Its design is closely identical to the standard Dumbo design. Only 48 copies were released and its rarity justifies its price. It is worth $7,770.

8. Stan Lee (Superhero – Platinum Metallic): $18,000

Stan Lee is responsible for most of Marvel's notable characters like the X-Men, Spider-Man, Iron Man and the Fantastic Four. 10 Platinum Metallic versions of the Stan Lee Superhero Funko Pops were released, contributing to the list of the rarest Funko Pops. They are so rare that the last piece was advertised for $18,000.

7. Freddy Funko as Venom: $18,780

Freddy Funko as Venom is on its way to being the most expensive Funko Pop in the world. It costs $7,170, even though some sell it for $18,780. Venom is an antihero from the Marvels comics. The design made its debut in 2018, and only 24 copies exist. It is the most expensive Marvel Funko Pop as of May 2023.

6. Freddy Funko as Jaime Lannister (Bloody): $19,330

Jaime Lannister is a fictional character from Game of Thrones. The design features him wearing armour on his face. Its price is $19,330, although sometimes it varies depending on the seller.

5. Boo Berry (Glow in the Dark): $20,840

Boo Berry Pops are based on classic horror villains. Blue Berry is a ghost donning a yellow hat and a red bowtie. Only 24 pieces of this collection were released in 2011, making it one of the rarest Funko Pops. It also glows in the dark, making it appealing to collectors. Its price is $20,840.

4. Freddy Funko (Iron Man/Tony Stark): $38,660

Most of the Freddy Funkos increased in value, especially the San Diego Comic-Con exclusive with Freddy Funko dressed up as Tony Stark in the Iron Man suit. The price of this specific piece has also skyrocketed over the years, addressing the question, are Funko Pops valuable? It costs $38,660, and the price is bound to change depending on the seller.

3. Stan Lee Signed Pops (Metallic): $40,000

Is Funko Pop a good investment? After Stan Lee's death, his signed merchandise increased in value. So did his Funko Pop and it became a worthy investment. It features Stan Lee's superhero costume, and it comes in two designs, the metallic design, which is entirely gold or silver. The Stan Lee signed Pops go for $40,000.

2. Clockwork Orange (Glow in the Dark): $48,450

Alex DeLarge is the protagonist in Clockwork Orange, the 1971 film. The glow-in-the-dark version of his Funko Pop is slightly more expensive, besides the standard version having distinct features like the cane that Alex DeLarge holds. It is worth $48,450.

1. Willy Wonka & Oompa Loompa (Golden Ticket): $100,000

What is the most valuable Funko Pop of all time? As of May 2023, the Willy Wonka & Oompa Loompa (Golden Ticket) is the most expensive Funko Pop in 2023.

Only ten pieces of this kind exist; only four were released in 2016 during the San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive. Fans believe that the remaining six copies are in the possession of the company's employees or friends.

Willy Wonka and Oompa Loompas are characters from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, the 1971 film. The two Funko Pops are in gold and are valued at $100,000.

As highlighted above, the details about the most expensive Funko Pops elaborate on how valuable and rare some of them are. They also decipher the factors that significantly influence their prices.

