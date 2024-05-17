Members of the Mancoba Seven Angels Ministries cult were found guilty of the shooting that took place in the Eastern Cape

Four members stormed the Ngcobo Police Station and killed five police officers before they were arrested

They were found guilty of over 20 charges relating to the shooting that happened six years ago

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

The Mancoba Seven Angels members who killed police officers are guilty of the crime. Images: RUNSTUDIO/ Getty Images and South African Police Service/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

MTHATHA, EASTERN CAPE – The Mthatha High Court found four men who shot and killed South African Police Service officers in 2018 guilty on 17 May.

Shooters found guilty

TimesLIVE reported that the men, Siphosomzi Tshefu, Kwanele Ndlwana, Phumzile Mhlatywa and Andani Monco, member of the Mancoba Seven Angels Ministries cult, stormed into the Ngcobo Police Station in February 2018 and shot and killed five police officers before robbing them of their firearms.

They were arrested days later in Khalanyana village, where their church is headquartered. The police stormed the compound, got into a shootout with church members and killed three Mancoba brothers and four other church members.

Tshefu and Ndlwana were found guilty of a separate robbery where they robbed a policeman from Butterworth and a policewoman from Cala of their pistols. They used the pistols in the fatal shooting. They confessed to their crimes days after they were arrested and will be sentenced on 30 September.

South Africans angry at killers' crime

Netizens on Facebook were furious at what the church members did.

Aria Jula said:

"Make sure they never see the light of day again."

Tarmbu Mendars said:

"Sometimes courts must grant deadly force to eliminate individuals if there are reasonable grounds. And if the people are found guilty of such crimes, their right of living must be revoked to save our tax money."

North West police officer killed during failed robbery

In another related article, Briefly News reported that an off-duty North West police officer died after two suspects killed him.

He was on his way out of a shop when the suspects tried to rob him. He attempted to disarm one of the suspects, and in a scuffle for the gun, one of the suspects shot and killed him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News