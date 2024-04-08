Two members of the South African Police Service in Mitchell's Plain were sentenced to almost a decade in jail

The two cops were found guilty of selling a docket for R40,000 and were arrested 10 years ago

South Africans applauded the law for sending them behind bars and others called for the top brass to be investigated too

SA discussed police corruption after two officers were sent to prison for selling a docket. Images: Caspar Benson and JGI/Jamie Grill

Source: Getty Images

MITCHELL'S PLAIN – Two Western Cape officers who worked for the South African Police Service will be spending almost 10 years behind bars after trying to subvert justice. South Africans are celebrating their sentences and demanding that their bosses' conduct also be probed.

Police officers sent to jail

According to Daily Voice, police officers Morne Fasser and Jonathan Plaatjies were arrested in 2014. The two police officers reportedly planned to destroy the docket of a woman who was allegedly investigated for drug-related cases. Plaatjies told her something could be done to assist her. He had planned to burn the docket.

She was told that a resident who faced similar charges also lost her house and because she didn't want to be homeless, the woman who testified against the officers offered Fasser R10,000. She was told that another officer with the docket wanted R20,000 to make it disappear and claimed that a third officer wanted the same amount. She then approached a senior officer, who launched an undercover sting operation that caught the officers.

Some netizens celebrated

South Africans on Facebook have opposing views. Some of them are happy they were caught. Mervin Cupido said:

"Catch all the rest. Good job."

Martie Barnes said:

"Very good."

Others called for more investigations

Some netizens demanded that the police station's top brass be investigated.

Yusuf Abrahams said:

"They had to take the wrap for the seniors to ensure it's business as usual."

Mefika T Ngcobo said:

"These criminals were not screened properly before getting hired."

Nomhlekabo Majola joked:

"So they have a wholesale for dockets."

