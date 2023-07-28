A father has been arrested for corruption after trying to make his son's sexual assault case go away

The dad offered a bribe to an investigative officer in exchange for his son's docket upon hearing of the boy's arrest

The Hawks set up a sting operation and arrested the man after he followed through with the deal

SECUNDA - A father has landed himself in the dock beside his son after trying to make his child's legal troubles go away in Secunda, Mpumalanga.

Secunda father tries to make his son's docket disappear

Bonginkosi Ernest Zwane landed in hot water after his son, Thabiso, was arrested for sexual assault. Bonginkosi approached the investigating officer on the case and offered to pay him R4 000 to ensure the case didn't go anywhere, TimesLIVE reported.

The officer agreed to take the bribe on the condition that it was raised to R4 500. The two planned that the money and docket would be exchanged on Wednesday, 26 July, as Thabiso's case was deferred to the next day.

Hawks set up sting operation

It was all a ruse, however. The officer reported the matter to the Hawks' serious corruption investigation unit, which set up an undercover operation.

The date of the exchange rolled around, and the Hawks were lying in wait to arrest Bonginkosi after the deal was done.

Bonginkosi appeared alongside his son at the eMkhondo Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 27 July, where he was charged with corruption.

Father and son were remanded into custody for bail hearings at a later date, SowetanLIVE reported.

South Africans applaud officer for turning the father into Hawks

Below are some comments:

Thiloshni Naidoo praised:

"Well done to this honest policeman...We don't hear a lot about this."

Zakhele Sithole KaMzimela criticised:

"As father, you can do anything to protect your son, but this one went overboard, and it backfired, he should have let his son face the consequences of his actions"

Dzivhuluwani Nemaramboni said:

"He failed to think like a wise father."

Moroka Ke Malats condemend:

"Condoning unspeakable human rights violation crime by the father says a lot about how the son is raised."

Anele Mehlo added:

"He is an evil father. How can you do that? Good job to this police officer."

