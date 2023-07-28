Jub Jub has shown proof of life after he turned himself in at Brixton Police Station for multiple charges

Moja Love has issued a statement after the Uyajola 9/9 host was released on bail

The former convict broke the internet after his arrest, and most social media users petitioned for his show to continue

Jub Jub has reacted to the multiple allegations made about him after he was released from Brixton Police Station on bail.

Jub Jub and Moja Love have responded to the news of his arrest after he was released from Brixton Police Station on bail. Images: @official_jubjub, @guruphotography54

Source: Instagram

Jub Jub vindicates himself on social media after his arrest

The rapper took to his Instagram to write a post about his arrest, hinting that he was being framed.

He posted some Bible scriptures from the book of Psalms 120 and 121 and captioned the post:

"No weapon, lies, or scheming formed against me shall prosper. Ke ngwana badimo. Batloung le bataung. God knows my heart and the truth, which shall prevail. # ingodwetrust

Here is the post below:

Social media reactions to Jub Jub's scripture posts

His fans on Instagram offered words of encouragement:

@sesecharnock said:

"If you knew the blessing coming you would understand the battle."

@thembamotsoane1 encouraged:

"God has not brought you this far to leave you, brother! Look at your past life track records, and how God has been. Stay in faith God take you through. Stay blessed!"

@canaryhadebe commented:

"Indeed he never fails he’s with you always brother no matter how much people wanna put you down he will make you rise even harder than before."

@thee_reshoketswe weighed-in:

"Hai this whole thing, I feel it was a set-up. People are jealous shame. Stay strong Jub Jub, we are with you."

Moja Love issues a statement after Jub Jub's arrest

Moja Love issued a statement on Twitter confirming its talent arrest.

It said it would monitor the case and allow the law to take its course.

Twitter users appealed with the channel not to cancel Uyajola 9/9, most saying he was framed, others advocating for his financial situation:

@thebigbucksteen begged:

"Keep the man on the show, don't cancel him."

@MolebogengSebo3 added:

"Please don’t let Jub Jub lose his source of income, he is innocent until proven guilty!"

Jub Jub announces his return on Moja Love

In another Briefly News story, the Ndikhokhele rapper announced that he was filming the fourth season of the cheating show, Uyajola 9/9.

He shared some posts on Instagram, hinting at his much-anticipated return to the show. Mzansi received his return warmly.

Season 4 of Uyajola 9/9 was set to air on 6 August.

Source: Briefly News