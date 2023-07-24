Moja Love fans will be happy to know about Jub Jub's announcement to Uyajola 9/9 on screens

He posted an Instagram video in Gqebherha having a chat with a local who was begging him to give cheaters a break

Jub Jub has been posting a few hints on his social media, announcing his return on Sunday evening television

Uyalola 9/9's viewers will be happy that Molemo Maarohanye, known as Jub Jub, is recording the popular Sunday hit show on Moja Love.

Jub Jub will be back on Sunday night television in Season 4 of 'Uyajoa 9/9' and fans are amped for the drama.

Moja Love's Uyajola 9/9 is recording Season 4

The recording of the fan-fave cheating show is underway, The South African reported.

Jub-Jub has been posting some hints on his Instagram, asking his followers how they would feel if the show would join Sunday-night television after the hit show Shaka iLembe on Mzansi Magic. Here is the first post:

Here is the second post:

He finally dropped the dates for the new season airing on his Instagram with a funny video that happened mid-recording with this caption:

"Si on Angithi, futhi futhi….6TH August 2023"

Here is the hilarious post:

Fans anticipate the return of Uyajola 9/9 Season 4

His fans were happy to see the announcement, flooding his post with these comments:

@oscarmbo said:

"Welcome back ma ninja!"

@ntuthukofreeman is happy with the show's return:

"Haibo. I'm so happy ke sanna! Welcome back."

@nottysibungo laughed at the video:

"What a beautiful language! Welcome back Jub Lamashwidi."

@glenrozey had a request:

"Can you leave him, we miss real action!"

@gerik_lafuego said:

"This was way more entertaining to me than TV, we need a show about people who are afraid of Jub Jub."

@boinneth_motsomane_was concerned:

"X repo ka 6, sizok'thola ka 7, Shaka ilembe ka 8, uyajola 99 ka 9, Napili re lokisa tsa mmereko le tsa skolo."

@bonganifatyela was more concerned:

"Imagine you have 8-10 load shedding."

Mzansi Magic is recording Season 2 of Gqebherha: The Empire

In another Briefly News report, Mzansi Magic rubbished rumours of canning weekday drama series, Gqebherha: The Empire.

The channel poured water over claims that the producers have differences with the talent. To add to the correction, it announced that the show is recording its second season.

