Ntando Duma's excitement for her debut on tonight's episode of Shaka iLembe created a buzz among fans

The actress posted an Instagram snap that built up excitement for her appearance on the historic show

Ntando's followers said they are counting down the hours until she graces their television screens

Ntando Duma said she will appear on Shaka iLembe tonight. Image: @dumantando

Ntando Duma expressed excitement before her debut on the hit Mzansi Magic show Shaka iLembe.

Ntando Duma ready to shine as Queen Bhibhi KaSompisi

The talented TV personality posted an Instagram snap taken from the set, leaving everyone anticipating her role in the popular series.

Ntando will be portraying the character of Queen Bhibhi KaSompisi Ntuli, the ninth wife of Shaka’s father, King Senzangakhona.

Her involvement in the show adds to the already impressive lineup of actors who have brought life to the historical characters in the drama.

Shaka iLembe smashes viewership records on DStv

Since its premiere on the DStv channel on June 18, Shaka iLembe has received acclaim from audiences and critics alike.

The drama series has set a new record as the best-performing MultiChoice drama series, demonstrating its immense popularity among viewers.

SA Instagrammers can't wait to see Ntando Duma in Shaka iLembe

@jessicankosi said:

"We will be watching mama."

@nokwazimbule mentioned:

"King Senzangakhona's favourite Queen. ✨️"

@hiroshima911 stated:

"Original African beauty. "

@azzygumz wrote:

"I'm proud of you baby."

@nzwaki_maf mentioned:

"We can't wait young."

@riithadavid asked:

"Duma Ntando does it repeat, in case I miss it at 20:00?"

@rudzanimakhoba wrote:

"I must just take you to be the Queen of Venda.❤️Ndaa."

@moghelingz added:

"SILAPHOOO!"

