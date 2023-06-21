Multichoice has responded to the allegations that the script for Shaka iLembe was stolen by the series's writers

It is alleged by Themba Ndaba that his script for a film he was working on in 2012 was stolen by the Shaka iLembe writers

Themba from Teddy Bear Pictures further claimed that his script was stolen by a person and gave it to Bomb Productions

More drama follows Mzansi's favourite series. Shaka iLembe premiered on Sunday, 18 June and it received some rave reviews from viewers.

Teddy Bear Pictures accuses Bomb Productions of theft

According to TshisaLIVE, Themba Ndaba from Teddy Bear Pictures is accusing Bomb Productions of Intellectual property theft.

Themba Ndaba from the production company accusing Bomb Productions of theft, claimed he was working on a movie called King Shaka Zulu: The Warrior King in the year 2012.

He claims the script was then stolen from his possession and then Shaka iLembe came about.

Due to not having sufficient funds to film the movie, he had to put it on ice.

However, in 2017 he reportedly secured funding from the state but it was already too late.

“People already knew what we were working on, so Bomb Productions ran with the idea faster than we did. They got funds and did the story, because they saw that it was the gold they’d been looking for. ”

MultiChoice debunks these allegations made by Teddy Bear Pictures

The spokesperson at MultiChoice told the news publication that Shaka iLembe was in the works for the past seven years and that they are confident that there was no script stolen.

“MultiChoice is confident that there is no merit to allegations that intellectual property was stolen by the writers or the producers."

Shaka iLembe faced more drama in the past from the Royal Family

According to ZAlebs, three KwaZulu-Natal families accused the series' producers of theft.

The Mbatha, Mhlongo and Mthethwa families spoke to the media about getting what's due to them after contributing to the show.

The families claim they were booked for a stay at Ballito when they were filmed speaking about the history of Shaka Zulu.

