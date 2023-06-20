The South African Police Service has poured cold water into the allegation that the top cop in the Thabo Bester case received an SMS before his suicide

Brigadier Jackson Mkhaulesi reportedly shot himself in his vehicle hours after Dr Nandipha Magudumana's high court ruling

The police say they are still investigating his suicide, and no foul play has been suspected for now

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

BLOEMFONTEIN - The South African Police Service (SAPS) has rubbished claims that one of the leading investigators in the Thabo Bester criminal case killed himself after receiving a threatening text message.

SAPS says investigations show there was no foul play in the death of the lead cop in the Thabo Bester saga. Images: Frikkie Kapp & @tndaba/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

Brigadier Jackson Mkhaulesi was found dead in his car in Bloemfontein after attending Dr Nandipha Magudumana's high court bid to declare her arrest in Tanzania unlawful.

According to TimesLIVE, it is believed that the top cop took his own life hours after the court ruled against Magudumana.

Police slam fake news circulating online

SAPS took to social media to slam an article about the late brigadier and the circumstances surrounding his death.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The police asked South Africans to refrain from sharing the article because they deemed it fake news. There was no further explanation of the circumstance around Mkhaulesi's death.

The SundayTimes had reported that Mkhaulesi received a phone call shorting after the court adjourned in Magudumana's case. SABC News published a story claiming that the top cop received an SMS shortly before his death.

Police are still investigating the suicide of top cop in Thabo Bester case

According to TimesLIVE, National police commissioner Fannie Masemola stated that there is no suspected foul play in the top cop's death, but police are still investigating his suicide.

Masemola stated that they had sent a team to look into Mkhaulesi's death before informing the public.

Thabo Bester’s lawyer to faces several criminal charges, South Africans speechless: “Running out of Haibos”

Briefly News previously reported that the drama keeps unfolding in the Thabo Bester saga, and this time, his attorney is in the middle of it.

According to SABC News, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Free State has confirmed that a case of attempted sexual assault and assault has been opened against Bester's lawyer, Tshireledzo Ndou.

Ndou's case is being heard in Sexual Offenses Court, and he is expected to appear on 21 June 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News