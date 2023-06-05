One of the lead investigators looking into the Thabo Bester escape matter allegedly shot and killed himself

The South African Police Services confirmed the officer's death, claiming that the circumstances are under investigation

The high-ranking officer was also the provincial head of organised crime in the Free State and served SAPS for 31 years

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

BLOEMFONTEIN - One of the lead investigators in the Thabo Bester prison escape case had been declared dead.

One of the lead investigators in the Thabo Bester escape case has died in Bloemfontein. Image: Phill Magakoe & Frikkie Kapp

Source: Getty Images

While the South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed the death, the authorities said the circumstances surrounding the officer's death are still under investigation.

Lead investigator in Thabo Bester case allegedly dies by suicide

There are reports that the investigating officer, who was also the provincial head of organised crime in the Free State, died by suicide after a self-inflicted gunshot wound, eNCA reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The SAPS National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola described the yet-to-be-identified senior officer as a hard-working and dedicated member of the police force who served loyally for 31 years.

SAPs management said it has dispatched employee health and wellness experts to offer psychosocial services to the family and colleagues of the deceased officer, SABC News reported.

This is a developing story.

Thabo Bester case lead investigators' death sparks speculation from South Africans

Below are some comments:

@XUFFLER said:

"He might be depressed due to personal reasons. Let’s not try to link stuff."

@zakes_ngidi excalimed:

"Ebana…..This story just gets more shocking every day."

@Hi_Jack_2020 claimed:

"Sounds like another case like Jeffery Epstein that suicided himself."

@moozir added:

"Yikes! Being threatened, perhaps? How many ppl were paid off and bribed along the way, there is a heavy hitter somewhere in this mix for sure."

Dr Nandipha’s urgent bid dismissed with costs, court says she consented to get on plane to South Africa

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Dr Nandipha Magudumana will have to remain behind bars after the Bloemfontein High Court thew out her urgent application to declare her deportation from Tanzania unlawful.

This comes after Magudumana alleged that she was "abducted" from Tanzania by South African officials. The disgraced celebrity doctor was arrested in Arusha on her way to the Kenyan border with her boyfriend, Thabo Bester.

While reading the judgement, Judge Phillip Loubser agreed with arguments made by Magudumana's representatives that her deportation was a disguised extradition.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News