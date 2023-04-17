A Mbombela bylaw enforcement officer gunned down a traffic officer after catching the cop with his wife

The enforcement officer allegedly followed his wife and the traffic cop to a popular lodge outside Mbombela, where he caught them together

Community Safety, Security, and Liaison MEC Vusi Shongwe expressed concern about the increase in officer-involved shootings

MBOMBELA - A bylaw enforcement officer from Mbombela municipality fatally shot a traffic official after catching him with his wife.

The officer-involved shooting occurred on Saturday, 15 April, when the municipal officer tracked his wife and the traffic official to a popular lodge outside Mbombela.

Mbombela bylaw officer confronts traffic officer at popular Mpumalanga lodge

The enforcement officer allegedly kicked down the door of the chalet the wife and official had booked and a confrontation ensued.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Segotodi, there was an altercation during which a beer bottle was broken and the traffic official ran out of the chalet.

The enforcement officer allegedly followed and fired shots at the fleeing traffic cop. The victim was shot twice and subsequently succumbed to his wounds, SowetanLIVE reported.

The officer did not harm his wife.

Mpumalanga officer hands himself over to the Hawks

The enforcement officer fled the scene but later turned himself in after the Hawks and local police called him in.

His official firearm, which was used in the crime, was confiscated and the man was charged with murder. The enforcement officer is expected to appear in court soon, News24 reported.

Community Safety, Security, and Liason MEC Vusi Shongwe expressed concern about the increase of officers using their firearms to resolve disputes.

Shongwe said:

“We call on our members of the security cluster and community members to solve problems through dialogue."

South Africans complain about gun violence in the country.

Below are some comments:

Aubrey Vukeya said:

"Rest in peace, traffic officer. Unfortunately, South Africa is a war zone. All of us live in fear."

Tshepo Rakale Wa Mothibedi complained:

"Gone are the days when having a gun was for protection. Now it's for vengeance and terrorism!"

Ntobeng Mashilo added:

"The poor citizens are on their own now as those who're supposed to be law-enforcement officers are breaking the law themselves."

Shakes Onfroy Lukas commented:

"I don't know where this country is going."

Theo Mashamaite claimed:

"Killing is not the solution."

