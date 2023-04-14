A 50-year-old 7 De Laan actor is in trouble after allegedly shooting his 29-year-old boyfriend, who died on the spot

Police confirmed in a video that the SABC2 actor is in hospital after attempting to commit suicide

Mzansi is furious that the name of the 7 De Laan actor was not mentioned and has blasted the police

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A 50-year-old unnamed 7 De Laan actor has allegedly shot dead his 29-year-old boyfriend.

An unnamed 50-year-old '7 De Laan' actor attempted suicide after allegedly shooting his 29-year-old boyfriend. Image: 7 De Laan

Source: Facebook

According to reports, the tragic incident occurred in Norkem Park, Gauteng.

Police say 7 De Laan actor tried to end his life

A police officer confirmed the suspect's arrest in a video posted to Twitter by @BEAST_OF_NEWS. The 7 De Laan actor was arrested with an unlicensed firearm after attempting to commit suicide to avoid murder charges.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"7de Laan television actor (50) allededly shot & killed her Ben10 partner (29) in Norkem Park, Gauteng. The star then tried to commit suicide by taking sleeping tablets. She survived & taken to Tembisa hospital, where she's is receiving treatment under police guard."

Mzansi angry 7 De Laan actor's name wasn't exposed

Many people couldn't understand why the police did not name and shame the alleged murderer.

@krugersville said:

"Hey, we want names man what the hell."

@Confipetite shared:

"Yhoo, just spill the name. Oksalayo, we will eventually know."

@iamnel__ posted:

"We need names. You can't push this story and not put names on it."

@AscendingSun_ replied:

"Lol, why don't you mention the name? Does the name and picture only matter when it is of a black person?"

@Johnboy93684288 commented:

"The culprit is white and that's why they're withholding the name."

@Sphoza_01 wrote:

"So, we must research the name ourselves."

@Whanita14 added:

"Who is the actor then?"

7 De Laan actor's alleged shooting worries Mzansi about growing murder stats in SA

Several crimes have been reported recently, and Mzansi is becoming concerned about what South Africa has become in recent years.

In a tweet, @kenna500000 weighed in on the 7 De Laan actor's murder allegations by venting their frustrations about the country's bleak state.

Not long ago, Mzansi was devastated when one of their most sought-after talents, AKA, was assassinated on Durban's Florida Road.

The Company rapper left behind his family, friends, girlfriend Nadia Nakai, and fans demanding justice.

CCTV footage reveals AKA's killer's moves before pulling trigger

In similar stories, Briefly News reported that many people took a stand to solve AKA's murder case.

Leaked videos showing how the Fela In Versace rapper was gunned down on Durban's Florida Road made the rounds on social media.

According to TimesLIVE, another angle of the CCTV footage showing the killer's suspicious moves before shooting the 35-year-old rapper was leaked.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News